Easy recipe for salmon fried rice to cook at home

With the Covid-19 movement control order, many food and beverage businesses have switched to online ordering and home deliveries in order to survive.

Many people are also increasingly cooking at home, so here’s a simple recipe for salmon fried rice.

This is a simple dish that takes about 20 minutes to prepare and cook. It is versatile as you can replace the salmon with any other fish or meat. Happy cooking!

Ingredients

1 to 2 salmon fillets, cut into cubes

1 clove garlic, chopped

1 stalk leek, cut finely (you can also use spring onion)

2 eggs

2 cups of cooked rice

1 cup mushroom

2 cili padi (optional)

1 tablespoon cooking oil

1 tablespoon dark soya sauce

Salt, pepper and light soya sauce to taste

Method

Heat up cooking oil and fry salmon cubes with a sprinkle of salt, set aside.

Scramble the eggs to 70% cooked, set aside.

Fry garlic, then the leek, mushroom and cili padi.

Add the cooked rice, dark soya sauce, and a dash of salt and pepper.

add the Salmon and egg, stir to combine well.

Serve hot immediately.

Read the original article here.

Trying to influence your cravings since 2005, Kar Yeong was Guest Judge on Versus 1001 Rasa Baba’s 2018, R.AGE Food Fight Judge 2015 and NTV7 Foodie Blogger 2014. To read more about Kar Yeong’s food journeys, visit his blog at www.KYSpeaks.com



