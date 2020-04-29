A recipe for homemade crêpes that’s ready in a jiffy

Anyone can make these easy crêpes – no fancy equipment or ingredients necessary, just a nonstick pan and a blender.

Crêpes are French pancakes that are thin and slightly crispy on the outer edges. They are usually served sweet with powdered sugar (called crêpes sucrée in French but can also be enjoyed savoury. These are called galettes.

The filling for sweet crêpes are always sweet, making them more of a dessert or sweet snack.

Traditional savoury galettes meanwhile use buckwheat flour, salt and water as the batter ingredients. As a result, they are brownish in colour and enjoyed as a meal.

Ingredients

1 cup all-purpose flour

1 heaped tablespoon sugar

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 1/2 cups whole milk

4 large eggs

4 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted

Method

In a blender, combine the flour, sugar, salt, milk, eggs, and butter. If you don’t have a blender, mix everything together using a whisk.

Puree until the mixture is smooth and bubbles form on top, about 30 seconds.

Heat a 30 cm nonstick skillet or pan over medium heat. Lightly coat with butter. Add 1/3 cup batter and swirl to completely cover bottom of skillet – the crêpe should be about 20 cm in diameter.

Cook until the underside of the crêpe is golden brown and the edges turn crispy, about two to three minutes.

Loosen the edges of the crêpe with a rubber spatula and quickly flip it over. Cook for one minute.

Slide the crêpe out of the skillet and repeat with remaining batter. (Coat pan with butter as needed.)

Fold the crêpes over, serve immediately with powdered sugar, maple syrup, Nutella or chocolate sauce. Add berries of your choice, if you like.

Tip

You may make these crêpes in advance and stack them with wax paper or aluminium foil and refrigerate. These can keep for up to three days.

* This recipe is adapted from Martha Stewart’s.

This recipe first appeared in Rasa Malaysia.

Low Bee Yinn is a food blogger and cookbook author.



