5 ways drinking water benefits your skin

Adopting water therapy can assist you to moisturise your skin without spending a lot on cosmetics and makeup products to rejuvenate your skin.

The secret to having glowing and healthy skin is basically a glass of water, which can be the ultimate way to solve beauty problems such as acne, dark spots and dull skin.

The average skin problem is due to a lack of water intake. In addition to that, 75% of your body is composed of water.

Any depletion of water will definitely affect organ and cell growth, including the largest organ in your body, your skin.

Water therapy is the way for your organs to keep functioning well and support the development of cells.

Here are five ways water therapy benefits and moisturises your skin:

1. Improves the density of your skin

Your skin contains around 30% of the total water content of your body.

It is very important to maintain this percentage in order to keep the elasticity and plumpness of your skin, as well as prevent water loss due to a range of factors.

Your skin cannot prevent water loss even if your water intake is low. Enough water intake not only prevents loss of water but also maintains the density and thickness of the skin, which keeps your body healthy.

2. Flushes toxins from your body

Your kidneys need water to process and remove toxins from your body. The kidneys filter the bloodstream of waste, to deliver pure and oxygenated blood to your organs.

Your skin also receives nutrients and oxygen through oxygenated blood, which helps maintain the health of your skin.

Drinking water on an empty stomach can clear the large intestine which makes it easier to absorb nutrients that nourish your skin.

3. Improves normal skin function

Your skin performs multiple functions such as preventing loss of water, removing toxins and incorporating vitamin D to protect it from the sun’s ultra violet rays.

Thus, in order for your skin to perform well in its daily functions, adequate water intake on a daily basis is vital.

Studies have found that drinking water not only helps in preserving and improving the normal physiology of the skin but also increases superficial and hydration levels deeper in your skin.

4. Combats skin-related problems

Drinking enough water every day not only moisturises your skin but also combats other skin problems and diseases such as eczema, psoriasis and wrinkles.

Enough water in your body also increases your metabolic rate and enhances the function of your digestive system to get rid of toxins.

Dehydration can make your skin tight, dry and flaky and such conditions will make your skin less flexible and prone to wrinkling.

5. Calms nerves and reduces stress

A cold or warm shower helps to calm your nerves and reduces any skin damage attributed to stress-related factors.

Soaking your body in the bathtub for a few minutes to refresh the skin is good but don’t expose your body for too long in the water.

This can strip away your body’s natural oils which hydrate your skin. Choose either a cold or warm shower as hot water can eliminate your skin’s moisture.

Drink a glass of water every morning to keep you hydrated, energised and refresh you for the day.

You can also eat water-rich food to keep hydrated and moisturise your skin. Fruits like watermelon, strawberries, pineapple and oranges are among the highest in water content.

The water absorbed from these fruits not only keeps the water in your body to the level where it should be but also benefits your skin with vitamins.

This article first appeared on Hello Doktor. The Hello Health Group does not provide medical advice, diagnosis or treatment.



