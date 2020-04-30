Amy Winehouse honoured in Instagram Live event

The event will take place this Thursday, April 30 from 2 to 3 pm PST on the Grammy Museum’s official Instagram account.

The event celebrates what would have been the 13th anniversary of Winehouse’s landmark single, “Back to Black,” which appeared on her sophomore and final studio album of the same name.

The livestream will be hosted at the Grammy Museum’s Clive Davis Theatre by music journalist Eve Barlow, who will conduct interviews with Winehouse’s stylist Naomi Parry and her close friend Catriona Gourlay.

They will discuss the stories behind some of Winehouse’s most iconic fashion moments, in an effort to offer self-isolating audiences an extension of the museum’s “Beyond Black – The Style Of Amy Winehouse” exhibition.

The retrospective was supposed to run through the month of April, but the Grammy Museum closed its doors indefinitely in March in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus in the United States.

Following the Instagram livestream, “Beyond Black – The Style of Amy Winehouse” will be made available as a virtual exhibit until Friday, May 1 on the Grammy Museum’s website.

Aside from Naomi Parry and Catriona Gourlay, the Instagram event will also include an appearance by American singer-songwriter Jojo.

Jojo will look back on Winehouse’s influence on her music, as she covered the British vocalist’s “You Know I’m No Good” back in 2011.

Like many other institutions, the Grammy Museum is making many of its exhibitions available virtually along with educational programmes and live conversations with musicians and industry folks.

Among them are intimate sit-downs with hitmakers like Billie Eilish, Bob Newhart, Brandi Carlile, Greta Van Fleet, Larkin Poe, X Ambassadors, Yola and Ben Platt.

“The Grammy Museum’s doors may be closed, but our mission isn’t. This is about our community, nationwide, even globally.

“It is our privilege to share these never-before-released interviews by beloved artists with you and bring them into your homes. With these programmes, we hope that people will find solace and inspiration”, Michael Sticka, Grammy Museum President, said in a statement.



