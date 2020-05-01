Adik, the tiny kitten big on personality and charm

Say hello to Adik, the once sickly, timid stray, hungry and miserable until she was rescued by a kind soul named Malina.

“Because of her semi-flat nose, she sneezed a lot. And she was terribly timid and almost deaf because her ears were thick with earwax. She was in such a terrible state that I could not bear the thought of leaving her to fend for herself sick and alone on the streets,” Malina says, making the decision then and there to adopt her.

Today, after loads of tender loving care and the right medical attention, Adik has blossomed into a confident cat who loves to play.

“She is an extremely playful, loving and happy kitten and spends her days romping around with her siblings. There’s no shortage of fun when Adik is around.”

Unlike most cats who love to eat fish, Adik is strictly a mutton-only feline, just like her brother Adudu.

Malina also cannot believe how much Adik has changed from being a scaredy-cat to becoming a cool-cat who is unfazed by anybody or anything.

“One day a contractor was at the house drilling a hole in the wall. Her siblings scooted off to safety the moment they heard the loud drilling but not Adik. She casually walked up to the contractor, sniffed around his feet and sauntered off, cool as a cucumber,” Malina says.

“Bet she bragged no end to her siblings who were all shivering in various corners of the house.”

Malina says Adik is the ultimate attention-seeker be it from her siblings or the humans in her life.

“She’s really tiny compared to the others and she tends to let them bully her. But when she’s had enough, she’ll blow up and chase them around the house.”

Well done, Adik! Always stand up for yourself.

TELL US ABOUT YOUR PET: FMT Lifestyle readers are invited to send in pictures (landscape format) and a short video (if any) of their furry, scaly or feathery friends to [email protected]. Don’t forget to include details like your pet’s name, age, breed and a short story about them.



