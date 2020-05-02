Shelter home in Seremban sews PPEs for frontliners

PETALING JAYA: As frontliners continue to experience a critical shortage of personal protective equipment (PPE) against Covid-19, people across Malaysia have shown their support by sewing these all important protective gear for them.

One such group are residents of the Shelter Home for Abused Women and Children in Seremban, who have banded together to lend a hand too.

The shelter was established in 1993 with the aim of providing protection, basic humanitarian aid and to act as a centre of development for abused women and children.

Chairperson of the shelter, Vasanthi Naidu told FMT that there are currently 12 residents and 10 volunteers involved in the sewing of PPEs, a project that took off after Dr Prabhaharan of Klinik Kesihatan Seremban was told of their training programme.

“A friend had told Dr Prabhaharan that we provide tailoring classes for women from the B40 group. The shelter also received a generous donation of eight sewing machines last year and it couldn’t have come at a better time,” Vasanthi added.

According to Vasanthi, 545 pieces of PPE have been completed and will be delivered to Klinik Kesihatan Senawang shortly.

“We faced a couple of challenges along the way because none of us are experienced tailors, so it was a learning process for everyone. There was also a lack of volunteers.”

Meanwhile, Vasanthi ensures that her team of tailors are taking every precautionary measure to keep the premises clean before getting down to work.

The Covid-19 outbreak in the country has also meant that certain rules have had to be tightened. “Residents are not allowed to go out for fear of contracting Covid-19. And we aren’t accepting any new residents unless it’s an urgent domestic violence case referred to us by Jabatan Kebajikan Masyarakat or the police.”

The movement control order enforced on March 18 has also meant that residents of the shelter have had to stay inside the premises at all times. But many are content to abide by the rules as they have their hands full with sewing the PPEs.

Vasanthi on her part, takes care of the dietary needs of everyone at the home, and handles the cooking herself.

She explained however that the shelter is currently in need of funds to cover its operational costs. She said they would also be grateful for donations in the form of groceries to meet the needs of the women living there.

Cash donations can be made to:

Shelter Home Seremban

Standard Chartered Bank: 721152100049

