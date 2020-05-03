4 overlooked areas in your home where germs lurk

A clean house is a great place to live in. And with the Covid-19 pandemic striking fear in everyone, the need to disinfect and sanitise our surroundings has become more crucial than ever to everyone’s survival.

Considering that many are still working from home, and schools are still closed despite the relaxation of the movement control order, it’s important to make the cleanliness of the home your top priority. Remember, the threat of Covid-19 is far from over.

You may ask – “but how clean is clean?” Here are four not-so-obvious areas in your home that attract germs – so keep cleaning.

1. Stove knobs

Have you considered that nasty germs may be lurking on your stove knobs while you’re preparing meals?

According to a 2011 study, around one-third of stove knobs are filled with yeast and mould.

You might be cooking even more often for the whole family during this period, so make doubly sure that you disinfect all stove knobs regularly to prevent germs and viruses from harming your health.

2. Kitchen sink

Food particles from plates can serve as a breeding ground for illness-causing bacteria, including E Coli and Salmonella, according to WebMD.

These harmful bacteria can spread to your food and your hands easily and get you sick. So be sure to clean and sanitise your kitchen sink regularly to kill or reduce the presence of dangerous bacteria.

3. Sofa

Even though you often dust your furniture when you see clear signs of dirt and germs, it’s impossible to get rid of harmful microorganisms with just a wipe.

Instead, you can opt for an antibacterial spray but for a more thorough cleaning, you can hire Kaodim experts for deeper cleaning.

4. Shower head

Everyone knows how to keep their bathrooms clean, especially the toilet and sink. However, the research shows that mycobacteria could be living in your shower head.

These harmful bacteria can wreak havoc on your respiratory and immune systems, so you need to disinfect shower heads often, especially now with the Covid-19 pandemic lurking just outside your door.

Say goodbye to harmful bacteria and don’t let your home become their home too.

This article first appeared in kaodim.com

