Blossom the superhero who beat canine distemper

When Nerissa Law fostered three puppies from an animal shelter called 4Paws and named them Blossom, Bubbles and Buttercup after the hugely famous Powerpuff Girls, she didn’t know that one of them would become such an integral part of her life.

Meet Blossom, of no particular breed but proudly Malaysian, who just like her namesake, is a fighter and a survivor.

You see, Blossom beat the potentially deadly canine distemper virus that unfortunately did not spare Bubbles and Buttercup.

Distemper is a highly contagious disease in dogs, caused by a paramyxovirus. It is closely related to the measles and rinderpest viruses and causes severe illness in the host by attacking multiple body systems. It ultimately results in a widespread infection that is difficult to treat.

However, two years ago this feisty four-year-old was confirmed 100% free of the virus.

According to Nerissa, Blossom is super cheeky and likes to scold everyone. “It is all an act. She barks loudly and tries to look fierce, but she is the sweetest,” Nerissa says.

Nevertheless, all of Blossom’s bravery goes for a toss when she hears loud vehicles because it is one of two things she is scared of, with the other one being strangers.

Blossom is all bark and no bite – literally – because all her teeth stopped growing after she came down with distemper as a pup.

Nerissa says Blossom also shakes 24/7 because of damaged nerves, just like those with Parkinson’s do. But these shortcomings do not stop Blossom from being the goofball that she is.

“Blossom loves looking out the window and taking long walks.

“She super loves cats too and playing with recycled items as her toys. So, every time we throw an empty milk carton or water bottle, she chases after it and picks it up,” says Nerissa.

Unlike other dogs who prefer sleeping on a soft and warm cushion, Blossom likes nothing better than settling down on a cold concrete floor. She also loves eating rice, proving just how truly Malaysian and Asian she is.

Take care Blossom – here’s wishing you a long and healthy life filled with happiness and love always.

