Medieval Prudhoe Castle a great way to revisit history

Prudhoe is a magnificent example of a medieval English castle.

The Prudhoe Castle in Northumberland, England dates back to the 12th century and was originally a stronghold for two leading northern families, the Umfravilles and later the Percy family, Dukes of Northumberland.

It has a turbulent history and is famous as the only castle in the north never to have been captured by the Scots, having survived two sieges during the 1170s.

There is a chapel above the gateway, and it contains England’s earliest example of an oriel window, built around 1300.

There is also a fine Georgian manor house within the castle walls built by the Duke of Northumberland in 1816, during the Napoleonic Wars.

Major repairs of this ancient castle, which was in a ruinous state, were also carried out at this time. The manor house now contains exhibits on the 900-year-old history of the castle.

Prudhoe has many of the features associated with a traditional medieval English castle such as a moat, fortified gatehouse, a bridge, surrounding curtain wall, cross-shaped window slits and crenelated walls.

This outer courtyard, or outer bailey, was the site of the kitchen, brewhouse, stores, workshops, latrines and accommodation block.
A sketch of Prudhoe Castle from the south by Samuel and Nathaniel Buck, 1728.

Painting (print) on display at the castle. Possibly by, or in style of, Thomas Miles Richardson (1784-1848).

The castle is managed by English Heritage and is open to the public. You can find details of opening times and ticket prices on their website. The castle is closed during the winter months (Nov 4 – Mar 31).

An interesting note – if you get in a taxi and ask for the castle and pronounce it as “prood-ho” the driver will know you are not from the area. The locals pronounce it as “prudda”.

This article first appeared on ThriftyTraveller.


