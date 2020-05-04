Medieval Prudhoe Castle a great way to revisit history

The Prudhoe Castle in Northumberland, England dates back to the 12th century and was originally a stronghold for two leading northern families, the Umfravilles and later the Percy family, Dukes of Northumberland.

It has a turbulent history and is famous as the only castle in the north never to have been captured by the Scots, having survived two sieges during the 1170s.

There is a chapel above the gateway, and it contains England’s earliest example of an oriel window, built around 1300.

Major repairs of this ancient castle, which was in a ruinous state, were also carried out at this time. The manor house now contains exhibits on the 900-year-old history of the castle.

Prudhoe has many of the features associated with a traditional medieval English castle such as a moat, fortified gatehouse, a bridge, surrounding curtain wall, cross-shaped window slits and crenelated walls.

Painting (print) on display at the castle. Possibly by, or in style of, Thomas Miles Richardson (1784-1848).

The castle is managed by English Heritage and is open to the public. You can find details of opening times and ticket prices on their website. The castle is closed during the winter months (Nov 4 – Mar 31).

An interesting note – if you get in a taxi and ask for the castle and pronounce it as “prood-ho” the driver will know you are not from the area. The locals pronounce it as “prudda”.

This article first appeared on ThriftyTraveller.



