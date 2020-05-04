Trending queries on Google Search about Covid-19

PARIS: As most of the world steps into May locked down in their homes, here’s a look at what they’ve searched for the most on Google over the month of April.

With April having ended, Google has determined the highest-trending coronavirus-related questions tapped into its search engine over the month.

1. How is Sweden doing with the coronavirus?

As reported by The Guardian over the weekend, “the Swedish Covid-19 mortality rate is among the 10 highest in the world, at 240 per million population and steadily rising, and many of the nursing homes in Stockholm are now affected.”

2. Are coronavirus cases dropping?

While the number of total reported Covid-19 cases continues to go up, the number of new cases daily across the world is plateauing.

According to Statista, the number of new coronavirus cases per day worldwide have fluctuated between about 66,426 and about 90,778 from April 1 to May 1.

3. When will lockdown end?

The date which lockdown and stay-at-home orders will start loosening varies not only by country, but also by region within countries.

Though in Wuhan, China, where Covid-19 originated, lockdown has been effectively lifted, in New York — the US epicentre of the outbreak — the lockdown order has been extended by the governor to May 15.

4. When will coronavirus end in India?

As of today as reported by The New York Times, there have been 42,533 total reported cases of Covid-19 in the country and 1,373 deaths.

Currently, the daily numbers of both are experiencing an upward trend, suggesting that there isn’t expected to be an “end” to the virus in India for several more months at least.

5. How many people died today from coronavirus?

Bloomberg reported that on May 3, there were 79,386 new cases of Covid-19 worldwide. World-O-Meter states that there were about 3,481 deaths from the virus on the same day.



