4 initiatives in fashion and beauty for Covid-19 frontliners

For more than a month, while the world has deployed unprecedented measures in the struggle with an extraordinary health crisis, the commitment of brands, designers and other players in the worlds of fashion and beauty to contribute to the common cause has continued unabated.

Every week, new initiatives have emerged to provide support for vulnerable populations and those in the frontlines with the provision of essential protective equipment.

Here is a look back at the initiatives that caught our attention in the most recent week of lockdown.

1. Mulberry produces protective gowns

The British luxury house has joined in the fight against the coronavirus by transforming its production plants in Somerset, England, to produce reusable protective gowns for medical teams.

A first batch has already been delivered and the company plans to produce 8,000 additional gowns in the coming weeks.

This initiative has been undertaken in addition to Mulberry’s fundraising for the National Emergencies Trust.

2. L’Occitane donates care products and sanitiser

This past week L’Occitane group announced that it has donated one million care products and bottles of hand sanitiser worldwide.

Among the items were 700,000 bars of soaps, lotions and hand balms for healthcare personnel in China, Japan, Europe, the United States and Brazil, and some 300,000 bottles of hand sanitiser, which were distributed in Europe.

The brand’s solidarity initiatives are set to continue in the coming weeks.

3. Wilkinson Sword gives gift of razors

To each brand its specialty. Masks, protective gowns and sanitiser are currently a priority, but other hygiene products are also vitally needed in the fight against the coronavirus.

With this in mind, Wilkinson Sword has donated 480,000 units of its disposable Xtreme 3 Ultra Flex razor for use in retirement homes, hospitals, and for distribution to homeless and deprived populations throughout France.

4. Frédérique Constant contributes a percentage of sales

Swiss watchmaker Frédérique Constant has chosen to raise funds for healthcare workers with a donation of 50 euros to the Fondation des Hôpitaux de France for every watch sold by its website.

And that is not all.

In a solidarity initiative to provide support for its distribution network, the brand has also pledged to hand over 25% of each of its website sales to the Frédérique Constant retailer located closest to the buyer’s home



