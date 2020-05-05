5 ways to reconstruct a losing stock portfolio

It’s disappointing to see stock prices tumble some 20%, 30%, or 50% after purchasing them, especially if achieving capital gains was your main aim.

But all’s not lost. You can still effectively reconstruct a stock portfolio and turn your losses into profits if you follow these five recommendations.

1. List down the stocks you’ve purchased

The first thing to do is make a list of the stocks you’ve purchased including their exact prices and actual purchase date.

2. Reflect on your reasons for purchasing these stocks

Ask yourself what your objective was for investing in the stock market and the reasons for purchasing those specific stocks.

The following questions may be of help:

Did you intend to earn capital gains or dividend yields?

How long did you intend to hold onto your stocks?

What do you think a good stock should look like?

Did you do any study or research on the stocks you invested in?

The answers may reveal your beliefs about making money in the stock market.

If you’re disappointed with your investments due to falling stock prices, you may have the wrong idea about what stock investing is and how real wealth is built from investing in the stock market.

3. Take the time to understand what true stock investing is

Stock investing is an activity of building long-term sustainable wealth via buying and accumulating shares of good businesses at their lowest possible prices.

The investing process is very businesslike, meaning the mentality is to invest in a stock as you intend on being a co-owner of the business, which has tangible assets, a team running the business, and paying customers for their products and services.

A true investor would study a stock’s business model, financial track record and its future plans to assess the quality of the business.

If it is good, he will proceed by calculating valuation ratios, which is to determine if the price is too low or too high. The investor will only invest if the stock is of good quality and is trading at its lowest possible price.

4. Ask yourself if you’d buy the same stocks at today’s prices

Suppose you bought shares of ABC Ltd at RM5 a share. Now, the price is trading at RM3.50 a share. Will you be happy to buy more of these shares today?

If your answer is no, there is a good chance that you’re not investing in the stock market, but betting and speculating, which is the root cause of your disappointment.

Why? This is because a real investor would love to see his stocks fall in price, especially in the short run.

A decline in stock price is a great thing as it offers investors an opportunity to buy and accumulate more shares in the same stock at discounted prices, thus, boosting dividend yields and capital gains from investing in the stock.

5. Consider if you’d hold onto your stocks despite it being a mistake

What you do with your stock is entirely your decision.

However, if you’ve made an investment mistake, which means you bought a stock with a weak business model and bad financial results, you should dispose of the stock and cut your losses.

There is no point in waiting for its price to recover in the future since there is a generic pattern in stock investing in which prices usually behave in the following manner:

If stock earnings rise consistently, its stock price would rise sustainably.

If stock earnings decline consistently, its stock price would fall over a prolonged period.

If stock earnings fluctuate wildly, its stock price would also fluctuate wildly.

What you can do is reallocate your capital from bad stocks and invest the proceeds in buying good stocks to recover the loss of capital via dividends and capital appreciation in the long run.

This article first appeared in kclau.com

Ian Tai is the founder of Bursaking.com.my, a platform that empowers retail investors to build wealth through ownership of fundamentally solid stocks. It is an essential tool that sifts out stocks that grow profits consistently from a database of over 900+ stocks listed mainly in Malaysia.



