Here’s a tasty recipe for herbal coconut chicken soup

Craving some good old-fashioned herbal soup but cannot visit your favourite restaurant because of the Covid-19 outbreak in the country?

No sweat! Here’s a surprisingly simple recipe for a herbal coconut chicken soup that you can make at home. It is not only delicious and healthy but can be prepared with ingredients that are easily available.

Oh, and another thing – once you’ve tried this home-cooked herbal coconut chicken soup, you might never want to go to a restaurant again for it.

Ingredients

One coconut (available at any grocery store)

A few small pieces of chicken

A small chunk of ginger

Goji berries

Solomon’s seal (or other herbs)

Salt and pepper to taste

Method

Pour out the coconut water and place all the ingredients into the empty shell.

Pour back the coconut water or add plain water (if you want to enjoy the coconut water on its own as a drink)

Double boil (steam) for two to two-and-a-half hours on low heat.

Alternatively, pressure cook for 20-25 minutes.

Add salt to taste and it is ready to serve and enjoy.

Read the original article here.

Trying to influence your cravings since 2005, Kar Yeong was Guest Judge on Versus 1001 Rasa Baba’s 2018, R.AGE Food Fight Judge 2015 and NTV7 Foodie Blogger 2014. To read more about Kar Yeong’s food journeys, visit his blog at KYspeaks.com.



