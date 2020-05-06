6 kopitiam drinks you can fix at home

Malaysian kopitiams are unique in every way – bustling at all hours of the day, serving up icy cold or piping hot drinks that either complement savoury dishes or put a spring in your step when energy levels are low.

But if you, like many others, are missing out on your favourite kopitiam fixes because of the Covid-19 outbreak, how about fixing some fancy mixes right in your kitchen instead?

All you need are pantry staples and you’re good to go.

1. Teh tarik (tea ‘pulled’ till there’s a foamy top)

Made with tea and condensed milk, the uniqueness of this tea is not the ingredients used but the preparation method that involves pouring the tea in a “pulling” method which will give the tea it’s legendary frothy top.

Ingredients

1 litre water

1 1/2 tablespoons loose tea powder

1 tea bag of normal tea

1/4 cup sweetened condensed milk

2 tablespoons evaporated milk

1/4 teaspoon salt

Method

Boil the water in a pot.

Add the tea powder and teabag and let it soak for three to five minutes.

Add the condensed milk, evaporated milk and salt. Stir and let it simmer for three minutes.

Taste and adjust the flavour.

For the “tarik” action, pour the tea from one mug into the other. The further apart the mugs are, the frothier the tea will be.

2. Kopi Peng (iced coffee with condensed milk)

Kopi Peng is a milkier and thicker version of the usual iced coffee found in cafes and this very “thickness” and richness gives Kopi Peng its unique and delectable flavour.

Ingredients

250 ml water

1 packet or 2 tablespoons coffee powder

3 tablespoons condensed milk

1/4 tablespoon melted butter

Method

Boil the water in a pot.

Add the coffee powder (add more for a stronger taste). For a rich flavour, add the melted butter.

Let the coffee simmer for one to two minutes, then turn off the heat.

Pour the coffee into a mug, add condensed milk and stir. If you are happy with the taste, add ice and it’s done.

3. Milo Tabur (Milo drink topped with Milo powder)

Milo is probably one of Malaysia’s favourite drinks and true to its name, Milo Tabur or Milo Dino comes in a towering glass (think big like a dinosaur), filled to the brim with chocolatey goodness.

It is made using just Milo powder and fresh cold milk. Mix these up, heap more Milo powder on top and you’re good to go.

Ingredients

4-5 tablespoons Milo powder

250 ml cold milk

Method

Add two tablespoons Milo to a short glass.

Pour in the milk.

Carefully heap another two to three tablespoons of Milo on top.

Serve the Milo Dino on a saucer with a teaspoon on the side so you don’t make a mess of it.

4. Sirap Bandung (rose cordial with condensed milk)

Also known as “soda gembira” and “ros bandung”, this drink is made with fragrant roselle syrup and a generous amount of evaporated milk. This recipe is courtesy of a Malaysian blog, hairul.com.

Ingredients

1/4 cup roselle syrup

3/4 tin evaporated milk

250 ml ice cream soda

Method

Mix all the ingredients in a jar.

Taste and adjust according to your preference.

Add ice.

5. Soya Cincau (soy drink with grass jelly)

Fondly known among Malaysians as the “Michael Jackson” because it’s “black and white”, Soya Cincau is a hybrid drink, meaning a concoction of two drinks – grass jelly (cincau) and soy milk.

Ingredients

50 ml soy milk

50 g piece of grass jelly, cut into jelly strips or 1 cm cubes

100 ml hot water

2 tablespoons sugar

Method

Fill a glass with the soy milk.

Add in the grass jelly cubes.

If you prefer sweeter grass jelly, prepare a sugar syrup by mixing hot water and sugar, and pouring the sugar syrup into the grass jelly-filled bowl. Let it sit for five minutes.

6. Neslo Ais (iced coffee with cocoa)

Neslo Ais or iced Neslo is essentially a combination of Nescafe and Milo. It may look like your run-of-the-mill mocha but its taste is unlike any you would have tried before. This recipe is courtesy of Malaysian blog, chefonezeroone.

Ingredients

2 tablespoons Milo powder or any chocolate/cocoa powder

1 tablespoon Nescafe Classic instant coffee or any coffee powder of your choice

3 tablespoons condensed milk

1/2 mug hot water

Method

Mix cocoa and coffee powder with the hot water. Make sure there are no lumps.

Pour in the condensed milk. Taste and adjust according to your preference.

For the “tarik” action, pour the Nelslo from one mug into the other. The further apart the mugs are, the frothier the Neslo will be.

Add ice and enjoy.

This article first appeared in butterkicap.com

Butterkicap is a food and culture platform and community that enables anyone to experience Malaysia through stories of her people, food and places.



