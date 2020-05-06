Food and meal delivery options for seniors

One of the many benefits of modern life is how easy it is to order food and meals anywhere, anytime.

If the weather is inclement or you’re caught up with work at home, you can order whatever food you’re craving for and eat to your heart’s content.

Food delivery has especially turned out beneficial now more than ever with the pandemic of Covid-19 making eating out in crowded places a risky business, particularly for seniors.

There are numerous online food delivery services or apps you can access with your phone and start ordering at once. These are great for seniors, their caregivers, and families too.

However, if you want to utilise these services for older family members, keep a few things in mind:

• You will likely have to help them get a hang of these apps. Assist in downloading these apps on their phones or computers and show them how to navigate the apps.

• Some of these apps, although useful, can be confusing to seniors and if this is the case you may have to order for them.

• For seniors with poor eyesight, check the phone to see if you can increase the text size. Usually, you can go to the settings of the phone and get it fixed.

• Do note the delivery time of an order, to ensure someone such as a caregiver or a family member is at home to receive it when it arrives.

• Ensure that the address of the delivery is correct for a hassle-free experience.

• When ordering, specify that this order is going to an elderly person in the app’s comment or notes section, so the delivery person can be mindful when they arrive with the food.

• Make sure to match the list of ordered and delivered items to see if anything is missing.

Here are some food and meal delivery services in Malaysia. This is not an exhaustive list and there may also be some localised services offered in different areas.

Grocery

Happy Fresh ; Red Tick ; My Fishman ; Fish for It ; MyDin ; Tesco ; My Groser ; Jaya Grocer ; Bungkus It ; Grocer Helper (Johor Bahru only) ; Big Box Asia

Meals

Foodpanda ; Grab Food ; Dahmakan ; QuickSent (Halal and pork-free) ; Epic Food Hall

Andrew Mastrandonas is an elderly care/home care and health tech executive based in Kuala Lumpur. For additional information on finding a caregiver or other care services at home see https://hello.pillarcare.com/ or call/text/WhatsApp the Care Hotline: +60 17-805 9677 for immediate assistance.



