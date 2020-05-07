Thermal checks, UV sanitation at Heathrow Airport soon

LONDON: London’s Heathrow Airport has released a Covid-19 screening strategy that it wants to standardise among global airports; the process includes UV sanitation, thermal imaging and contact-free security checks.

The trio of measures, which will be trialed in the coming weeks, is designed to reduce the risk of contraction or transmission of the virus.

The first trial involves the installation of thermal cameras capable of monitoring the temperature of people moving throughout the airport — a blanket temperature screening system that will be first conducted in the airport’s immigration halls.

Pending success, the technology will then be deployed to departures and connections areas.

The thermal imaging system will launch in Terminal 2 over the next two weeks.

The airport is also piloting UV sanitation procedures to sanitise the bins at security checkpoints and contact-free security screening equipment to reduce person-to-person contact.

The new measures were presented to the House of Commons Transport Committee Wednesday, as a potential common international standard for airports around the world.

“Aviation is the cornerstone of the UK economy, and to restart the economy, the government needs to help restart aviation,” said Heathrow CEO John Holland-Kaye in a statement.

“The UK has the world’s third largest aviation sector offering the platform for the government to take a lead in agreeing a common international standard for aviation health with our main trading partners. This standard is key to minimising transmission of Covid-19 across borders, and the technology we are trialling at Heathrow could be part of the solution.”



