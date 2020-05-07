TogetherCariMakan throws lifeline to struggling businesses

PETALING JAYA: At the start of 2020, no business owner could have imagined that this particular new year would become one of the most challenging they will ever face.

Although the movement control order which began on March 18 has since been eased, the threat of Covid-19 is far from over and businesses are continuing to struggle to simply keep their doors open after suffering huge losses.

Sales have unsurprisingly dropped to pitiful levels, and small and medium businesses in particular are receiving the short end of the stick in this crisis.

Understanding the plight of these besieged business owners, Benjamin Ng has thrown them a lifeline in the form of TogetherCariMakan.com, a website that serves as an online directory of sorts for local small businesses throughout the Klang Valley.

The name itself bears a double meaning, as “cari makan” can both mean “to find food” and “to make a living”.

TogetherCariMakan.com extensively lists small businesses offering a wide variety of goods as well as services, and provides visitors with business details.

Cafes, independent pharmacies, pet stores, essential items outlets and other businesses throughout the Klang Valley are listed on TogetherCariMakan.com.

In this way, businesses are connected with potential customers through social media and online exposure, which are all the more important during this present health crisis.

As the owner of an advertising company himself, Ng was inspired by the altruistic acts of other Malaysians who used what they had and their skills to help others.

He decided to act. “So as an agency, what can we do? That is when the idea of making a living together was born.”

TogetherCariMakan.com only features individually-owned businesses, which are small and rely on day-to-day income to stay afloat.

As part of this initiative, listing on TogetherCariMakan.com is absolutely free, and there are no strings attached.

“The sole intention of TogetherCariMakan.com is to help micro or small businesses as we felt that no one should be left behind,” added Ng.

“We are here to help in any way to get them online or at least, give them some exposure.”

All that has to be done to be added onto the list is to contact Ng via the link provided on TogetherCariMakan.com.

In addition to business owners, consumers too can add or recommend businesses to be added to the listing.

With Ramadan month in full swing, TogetherCariMakan.com is also working on an eBazaar section, which small-time hawkers can use to advertise their services.

Consumers can thus find ways to enjoy their favourite Ramadan delicacies without leaving the safety of their homes.

“We really need the support of the public to fill in the blanks,” said Ng, emphasising the importance of public support. “The backend is enough to support nationwide coverage.”

In difficult times like these, Malaysian business owners need more help than ever to survive.

To that end, Ng said, “Think local, support small businesses.”



