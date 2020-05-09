Take your kitchen from drab to dazzling this Hari Raya

Hari Raya is just around the corner and now’s as good a time as any to revamp those old kitchen cabinets for something spanking new and modern. And if you’re scratching your head on what would best work for your home, here are some ideas to inspire you.

Elegant white

An all-white look is the best way to inject some style and sophistication into your kitchen. It gives off a clean and elegant look besides immediately brightening the entire space and giving off a spacious feel to the area.

Pantone blue

Nominated as Colour of The Year 2020, go bold this Raya by drenching your kitchen cabinets in hues of blue. This classic shade lends a distinct rustic feel to your kitchen while effortlessly making it the centre of attention.

Modern wood

A wooden yet modern look is safe yet stylish and neither too extravagant nor too plain. It’s more a minimalistic design and will never go out of style.

If you’re unsure which design suits your kitchen best, always opt for a professional’s point of view in terms of colour, design as well as material.

This article first appeared in kaodim.com

One of Southeast Asia’s fastest growing local services platform, Kaodim connects users to dependable and professional local service providers – fast and hassle-free. With the Kaodim app, users can access professional services for home renovation, office cleaning, and much more.



