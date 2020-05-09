UGG presents ‘Thermal’ colour-shifting sneakers

GOLETA: UGG has extended its 12X12 collection with the launch of “CA805 x Thermal” sneakers, made with heat-sensitive uppers that change colour depending on the temperature.

The new shoes pay homage to the brand’s Californian roots, and more particularly to Silicon Valley, which is renowned for its many high-tech companies.

With the 12 x 12 collection, which is being progressively revealed in a series of 12 drops of one pair of sneakers per month throughout 2020, the UGG brand is highlighting a variety of different aspects of California to celebrate the theme of the American state.

Hot on the heels of models inspired by nature and street art, Silicon Valley has provided the starting point for the design of the latest shoes.

The new CA805 x Thermal sneakers are inspired by surveillance cameras and distinguished by the use of a heat-sensitive fabric.

Available in two models — one that is all black and another with a bold print — at different temperatures, between 28-32°C, the sneakers change colour to reveal alternative looks.

The innovative new creations are available in a limited edition from Ugg.com.

They are the latest addition to a collection which has already featured fake-fur covered “CA805 x 2020s,” “CA805 x Valentines” which celebrate street art in Los Angeles, and “CA805 x Cedars” that pay homage to the landscapes of Yosemite National Park.



