Kimiidera Temple and its larger-than-life Goddess of Mercy statue

Kimiidera Temple is located in Wakayama City. Wakayama may not be so well known to foreign tourists but it has a number of attractions and is conveniently located near Kansai International Airport, the main airport for Osaka.

Kimiidera is located in the south of the city, on a wooded hillside with fine views over the city and surrounding coastline.

What makes the temple so revered is the 11-metre gilded statue of the Goddess of Mercy, Senju Kannon, a relatively new addition built in 2008.

It is claimed to be the largest standing wooden statue in Japan.

The gardens of the temple are studded with 1,200 cherry trees and in spring time the temple is famous for its early blooming cherry blossom.

A Kannon statue carved by Iko in 770 is locked away inside this hall. It is only made visible to the public once every 50 years with the next showing due this year 2020 but it’s unsure if the Covid-19 outbreak has affected this schedule.

Kimiidera means three-fountain temple and the temple’s fresh water springs have never dried up in the 1,250 years since the temple was founded by Iko Shonin, a Buddhist saint.

The springs are known as the Well of Purity, the Well of Healing and the Well of Good Fortune.

The temple is the second stop on the Saigoku Kannon Pilgrimage route of 33 temples in Kansai, the oldest pilgrimage route in Japan.

Opening hours: Daily from 8am to 5pm

Ticket prices: Adults ¥200 ; Children and Seniors (over 70) ¥100

