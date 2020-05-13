Shoe addicts can now colour Manolo Blahnik’s original sketches

LONDON: In partnership with the Mental Health Foundation, Manolo Blahnik has launched a playful and creative initiative that is surely a step in the right direction in the current period of social distancing.

The celebrated Spanish shoe designer is inviting internet users to test their colouring skills on a selection of his original sketches and to share the results of their efforts on social networks.

Even though in many countries around the world many businesses are reopening, governments are still strongly encouraging remote working and respect for social distancing measures.

With this in mind, brands are continuing to come up with inventive ideas to enable everyone to look after themselves at home in the most creative and playful way possible.

The latest to date, Manolo Blahnik has launched a new initiative in collaboration with the Mental Health Foundation, which aims to provide advice on techniques and activities to enable everyone to take care of their mental health.

The renowned shoemaker has published downloadable versions of no less than fifteen of his original sketches, which Internet users have been invited to colour according to their own tastes and desires.

As an added bonus, Manolo Blahnik has accompanied the sketches, which are some of his most iconic shoes — notably the “Tumusa,” “Lyonnia” and “Acanthus” models — with stories of how they were inspired.

An ideal opportunity to learn more about the designer and his work methods while engaging in an enjoyable creative activity.

The 15 sketches can be downloaded from Manoloblahnik.com/eu/smile.html. The shoe designer is also inviting internet users to share their colored versions on Instagram with the hashtag “#ManoloBlahnikSmiles.”



