Katy Perry to perform new song during ‘In the House’ livestream

Perry is among the numerous musicians performing in “In the House,” which will be livestreamed from May 15 through 17 on the social video-chat app Houseparty.

The American singer-songwriter is expected to debut a new song, “Daisies,” which she will officially release on Friday, May 15.

John Legend, Chvrches, Doja Cat and Dua Lipa will also perform from their respective homes for “In the House,” with Idina Menzel transforming into Elsa from “Frozen” for a rendition of “Let It Go.”

Additionally, the three-day event will include cooking segments with celebrities such as Snoop Dogg, 2 Chainz, Bad Bunny and Zooey Deschanel.

They will be joined by international chefs and restaurateurs like Roy Choi, Christina Tosi, Jeremy Fall, José Andrés and more.

Alicia Keys will team up with celebrity trainer Jeanette Jenkins for a half-hour workout, before leading a karaoke session for audiences stuck at home.

Neil Patrick Harris will pull a few tricks out of his sleeve during a magic segment, while Derek Hough will host a trivia night in his house.

“The In the House series allows you to watch videos within Houseparty while chatting with your friends. We are bringing back appointment viewing… trying to capture that feeling of sitting on the couch for that special show with your family or friends on a Friday night.

“We’ve invited some of our favorite artists to participate in this kickoff event,” Sima Sistani, Houseparty CEO and co-founder, told Variety of the virtual bash.

“In the House” is free for all users of Houseparty, which has reportedly seen 17.2 million new installs across iOS and Android in recent weeks.

Everyone who opens Houseparty during an “In The House” live video can also add it into their own group chats for a private viewing party, in an extension of the app’s newly-launched co-watching feature.



