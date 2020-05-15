3 days in the desert city of Jaisalmer in India

Jaisalmer is a desert city in Rajasthan India, famous for its beautiful sandstone fort and desert landscapes. What’s best of all is that just three days is enough for one to take in all the splendour of this spot.

The best time to visit Jaisalmer would be in the winter months in India where temperatures range from 9-20°C.

The peak season is from November to February but October through March are the best as temperatures are moderate and as it’s almost the end of the season, the trip will be easy on your pocket too.

Where to stay

There are many options for accommodation but it all depends on how much you want to spend. A good option would be to stay one night in the desert camps there and one night in the city.

Desert camps will be expensive, but well worth it. Pick one that is a little away from the main road but close to a dune.

Remember to spend one night near the fort. Either choose your accommodation inside the fort or a walkable distance from it. You’ll be pleased to know there are many heritage homes and hotels with a palace-like feel in the area so you won’t be disappointed.

Where to eat

There are many rooftop cafes here but pick one inside the fort for a beautiful sunset view over the city. One that gives you a view of the fort itself would be even better, as it is lit up in all its glory at night.

Getting there

By air: The nearest airport is 300 km away, ie Jodhpur Airport. You can fly to Jodhpur and take a bus or car to Jaisalmer.

By rail: Jaisalmer city is well connected with Indian Railways from all major cities in India. You can book a rail journey from IRCTC direct to Jaisalmer town.

By road: You can drive to Jaisalmer from Jaipur, Delhi or Mumbai or hire a rental car from Jodhpur to Jaisalmer.

Making the most of your trip

If you are planning a trip to Jaisalmer, you should stay at the very least for one night but if you’re looking for a more relaxing holiday, pace yourself over two nights, three days.

Day 1: You’ll arrive by afternoon. Head directly for the evening desert safari trip. Enjoy the sunset in Thar Desert and stay the night either in the desert camps or back in Jaisalmer town.

Day 2: Reserve the day for sightseeing and explore Jaisalmer Fort, Patwon ki Haveli, Saleem Singh Haveli and Gadisar Lake.

End your day with a sumptuous dinner at a rooftop cafe in Jaisalmer Fort. To see the sunrise, you need to be at Gadisar Lake but the sunset from the fort is just as spellbinding.

Amit and Anindita are Indian Travel bloggers who blog at Travel Like We Do. They talk about affordable travel in India and abroad. They are still traveling and capturing their moments.



