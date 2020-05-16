15 ways to spot a control freak in the office

Do you think that insisting everything be perfect at all times makes you the best employee in the entire office? Or the perfect spouse or friend?

Well, think again because being a control freak is not a positive trait to possess – in fact, it’s just the opposite. It means you’re a control freak and that’s not good by any stretch of the imagination.

If you’re in denial about it, here are 15 signs that show you probably are:

Here goes…

You easily get angered if your partner or friend decides on doing something without listening to your advice or asking for your suggestion first. You find it extremely hard to delegate work and would rather put in the extra hours instead of sharing the workload. You are quick to pick on another’s flaws especially if they did not involve you in a decision beforehand. Their flaws help you realise your own value, and makes those around you realise how important you really are in their lives or plans. You get easily hurt and frustrated if someone refuses your offer for help. You prefer making decisions for others because you don’t believe they can make the right decisions without your assistance. You intensely dislike people keeping information from you and will go out of your way to drag the truth out of them even if it means doing something unethical or wrong. You expect high standards from everyone, even if they are unreasonable and extreme. You set unreasonably high standards for yourself, which can lead to disappointment and frustration down the line. There is no pleasing you. You will always find a reason to complain. If the work is done by another person, you think it’s likely shoddy. If it isn’t completed yet, you get angry because it hasn’t been done. You desire to be a perfectionist in everything you do, and secretly feel threatened by anyone who may be better than you in your area of expertise. You cannot take criticism, and you only pretend like you can take it. You get frustrated when someone doesn’t understand you or get that you’re only trying to help. You are a workaholic and enjoy it. It helps you realise just how dependable you are and just how much other people need your help. You believe that everything can be achieved to perfection only with your involvement. You sincerely believe that people around you are not capable enough of doing something on their own and require your constant assistance and guidance to get things done.

Being a control freak has its own merits, but when it starts to affect your life and the people you care about, you know you have crossed boundaries.

So time to take stock and change your ways, wouldn’t you say?

This article first appeared in jobstore.com

