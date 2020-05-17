6 types of online interviews you could use

The hiring process is changing rapidly as our world shifts to remote work. While the focus on online hiring has accelerated in recent weeks, the ability to manage the entire hiring process virtually is not a new concept.

Online interviews are just one facet of the hiring process that has helped companies hire better teams.

What is an online interview?

An online interview is an interview conducted remotely through an online chat, video or audio platform.

Sometimes called a digital interview, the online interview is mainly defined by the type of technology or platform used to conduct the interview:

1. Live video: The most common type of online interview is a video call. The interview will take place over a platform like Skype, Zoom, or Google Hangouts.

This is not dissimilar to a face-to-face interview but has the advantage of allowing a company to include remote candidates who cannot make it to the office for an in-person meeting.

2. Pre-recorded video: Candidates get a few minutes to read over interview questions and then record their answers for the recruiter to view at their convenience.

Also known as a one-way video interview, this format typically includes a time frame and can be curated to add a certain number of re-do recordings, depending on the company’s requirements.

The questions often serve as an initial screening for employers and can easily be combined with a skills assessment.

3. Video résumé: Video résumés are another example of a screening methodology employers can use in place of a traditional interview.

A recruiter creates a set of guidelines on what the video should include and requests candidates to submit an introduction – similar to an “elevator pitch”.

While you may receive a few well-rehearsed answers, it will give you a sense of communication skills as well as confidence and body language.

4. Skill assessment: an online coding interview or simulation of job-related skills can help recruiters get a clearer picture of a candidate’s talent than a traditional job interview.

Traditional interviews are not a predictor of performance. Rather, the best way to find the right new hire is to test job-related skills in context using an online platform.

5. Live chat: Chat-based recruitment is on the rise as more Millennials and Generation Z employees enter the talent market.

Recruiters are turning to tools like WeChat, WhatsApp, and Facebook Messenger to streamline pre-screening and early-stage interviews in the hiring process.

6. Chatbot: Artificial intelligence (AI) tools like Alorica can take over the initial candidate screening step and have options for candidates to upload video and voice responses.

Video dominates the online interviewing space, but the key to making these platforms work for you is learning how to use these tools strategically.

This article first appeared in Vervoe. At Vervoe, their mission is to fundamentally transform the hiring process from mediocracy to meritocracy.



