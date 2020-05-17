How to cook nutritious, delicious bayam soup at home

Many Malaysians have grown up enjoying a bowl of soup with their meals. A typical sit down dinner will include one meat dish, a vegetable dish and a soup, for a well-balanced meal.

So, here is a simple recipe for spinach or bayam soup with ikan bilis (anchovies).

Ingredients

A handful of ikan bilis (dried anchovies)

A few bulbs of garlic

Some wolfberries (goji berries)

A bunch of bayam (spinach)

1.5 litres of water

Method

Boil ikan bilis, garlic and wolfberries for 30 minutes.

Add bayam and boil for one minute.

Add salt to taste, maybe some pepper.

Ready to serve.

Tips

You can stir in an egg or two just before serving for extra protein.

Some recipes call for the ikan bilis to be discarded, but that’s wasting perfectly good food, especially if you used good quality anchovies.

Kar Yeong




