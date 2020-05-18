7 good job prospects in the next 10 years

Society today has different needs than it had 20 years ago and the job market has evolved. Ten years from now, the needs will have changed again.

Peer into the future to find out about the seven jobs that will see the most growth in the next decade, according to the US Bureau of Labour Statistics.

1. Solar photovoltaic (PV) installers

The job is expected to see 63% growth in the next eight years. As the global community becomes more aware of environmental issues, companies will look to green energy.

Solar PV installers are in charge of installing and maintaining solar PV systems. To fill in this role, you would need a secondary school education and complete a training course, which in most cases will be provided by the company.

2. Wind turbine technicians

As the world embraces renewable energy, the number of positions for wind turbine technicians is expected to grow 57%.

Wind turbines are high-tech machines that convert the energy of the wind into electricity. The technicians are responsible for installing and maintaining these turbines.

The job scope also includes the inspection of turbine towers, data collection and troubleshooting for all electrical, mechanical and hydraulic components.

3. Home health and personal care aides

As life expectancy rises across the world, the elderly population will keep growing. Most will require in-home medical care so the roles of home health and personal care aides are expected to grow 36%.

Home health and personal care aides assist seniors with daily activities and help those with disabilities, chronic illness, or cognitive impairment.

The requirements vary according to companies, but most would expect applicants with basic first-aid knowledge and some technical training.

4. Information security analyst

An information security analyst’s job is to create and maintain the digital security system of an organisation.

They simulate cyber-attacks to detect weak points in the system and reinforce them. This profession is expected to see 32% growth.

To be an information security analyst, you must have a bachelor’s degree in a computer-related field and have experience in the industry.

If you have a degree in computer science and want to specialise in this area, you can also do an online course to gain some experience.

5. Occupational therapy assistants

Occupational therapy assistants help people to recover, improve, and develop the skills needed for daily living and working after an accident or debilitating health event.

Other responsibilities include conducting therapeutic activities, assisting children with developmental disabilities and teaching patients how to use special equipment.

This profession is expected to see a 31% growth in the next 10 years. To apply for this role, you will need an associate’s degree from an accredited occupational therapy assistant programme.

6. Physician assistant

A physician assistant educates and counsels patients and their families, orders and interprets diagnostic tests, researches the latest treatments, prescribes medicine and works with a team of doctors and specialists.

This position will grow 31% in the next decade. To be a physician assistant you must have a master’s degree from an accredited educational programme and be licensed in your state (in the US).

7. Mathematicians and statisticians

Mathematicians and statisticians analyse data to solve problems by applying mathematical and statistical techniques.

Other responsibilities include designing surveys, experiments, or opinion polls to collect data, develop new mathematical rules, theories, and concepts in areas such as algebra and geometry.

These skills come in handy, especially in the artificial intelligence sector and with the ever-increasing demand for qualified data scientists.

These positions will see a growth of 30% in the next 10 years. These roles require at least a master’s degree in mathematics or statistics.

This article first appeared in jobstore.com

