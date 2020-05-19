Bruce Springsteen to perform in livestream from Fenway Park

BOSTON: The Boss will make a remote appearance during the Dropkick Murphys’ livestreamed show, which will be broadcast from 6 pm EDT on May 29 on the band’s Facebook, YouTube, Twitter and Twitch pages.

The free concert, dubbed “Streaming Outta Fenway,” will be performed without a live audience to adhere to social distancing guidelines.

The members of the Dropkick Murphy will be spread out across the diamond at Fenway Park, with fewer than 30 crew members handling the audio and video operations for the concert.

“Fenway offers the opportunity to get the distance we need in a production kind of setting. It’ll be drums at second base, banjo where the shortstop is, and singers in the infield.

“You could never get that kind of distance indoors,” singer and bassist Ken Casey told the Boston Globe.

“Streaming Outta Fenway” will mark the first time that a band has played a show on the actual baseball diamond at Fenway Park.

The Dropkick Murphys have a history with Boston’s home stadium, where the Celtic punk rock band notably recorded their third live album, “Live at Fenway,” in 2011.

Throughout the livestream, fans will be encouraged to make donations via a text-to-donate campaign for various charities. Among them are the Boston Resiliency Fund, Feeding America and Habitat For Humanity.

Last March, the Dropkick Murphys amassed US$60,000 in donations and more than 10 million views during their annual St Patrick’s Day concert.

The St. Patrick’s Day show was livestreamed in reaction to the Covid-19 pandemic and the subsequent restrictions on public gatherings Massachusetts has initiated to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

“For the first time in 24 years, we are not playing on St. Patrick’s Day weekend. The current world situation is the ONLY thing that would ever stop us from doing so,” the band announced at the time on its website.



