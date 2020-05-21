Man with cabin fever creates soundboard app that mimics NYC subway

On Tuesday, The Verge reported on an app that will offer New York City dwellers an experience close to their hearts: a NYC subway soundboard.

With people across the US cooped up in their homes observing stay-at-home orders, many are finding themselves missing the mundane sights and sounds that made up their lives pre-coronavirus.

Developer Evan Lewis found himself missing particularly the sounds of the New York City subway and therefore created a soundboard app that plays some of the heartwarming tunes of the underground.

Users can select from 26 different classic noises (with more in the works) including the warning, “STAND CLEAR OF THE CLOSING DOORS PLEASE,” the sound of the brakes, and even the Metrocard Swipe ding.

Lewis describes this soundboard as “the perfect remedy for your cabin fever.” Right now, the NYC Subway Sounds app is only available on iOS and macOS devices.

While such a creation is an odd one, it demonstrates how people are nostalgic of their lives before the Covid-19 outbreak.

The subway has become something of a relic representing earlier times. While the NYC Subway won’t be avoided forever, this app will certainly soothe those who are looking forward to getting back on with their normal lives.



