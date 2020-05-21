Masak Lemak Nenas Udang: Kampung favourite made simple

Often, when thinking of traditional food, the picture is one of slaving hours over a hot stove. But this recipe for Masak Lemak Nenas Udang (pineapple shrimp in coconut broth) can be whipped up in less than half an hour.

With Hari Raya just around the corner, it’s natural to think of the traditional dishes from mom’s kitchen.

But with almost everyone leading busy lives these days, many do not have the luxury of time to prepare traditional favourites the way mom used to.

This Masak Lemak Nenas Udang however, can be on your table in just 15 minutes and taste just as delicious as the variety mom used to make.

Ingredients

1 medium pineapple, sliced into bite-sized chunks

15 large prawns, deveined, heads removed

40 g fresh turmeric

7 shallots

5 bird’s eye chillies

3 red chillies

5 cloves of garlic

350 ml fresh coconut milk (or 1 box of coconut cream mixed with 1/2 cup of water)

2 cups of water

2 turmeric leaves

Method

Blend turmeric, red chillies, garlic, shallots and bird’s eye chillies with 1/2 cup of water until smooth.

Place the pineapple slices in a pot over medium heat.

Add the blended paste and sauté for two to three minutes.

Pour in 1 1/2 cups of water and let the broth simmer for two minutes.

Tear the turmeric leaves and add them into the pot.

Season the broth with 1/2 tablespoon of salt or to taste and stir.

When the broth begins to boil, add the prawns.

After five minutes, reduce the flame and add in half of the coconut milk first. Keep on stirring to prevent the coconut cream from separating.

Add the remaining coconut cream, stir for two minutes and serve as a soup or as a main dish with rice.

This article first appeared in butterkicap.com. Butterkicap is a food and culture platform and community that enables anyone to experience Malaysia through stories of her people, food and places.



