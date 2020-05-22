Grammy Museum announces Peggy Lee’s centennial event

The Grammy Museum will commemorate what would have been Lee’s 100th birthday on May 26 with a special event on the museum’s website.

“Peggy Lee 100th Birthday Celebration” will include a panel discussion, birthday toast and virtual exhibit in honour of Lee’s music and legacy.

The pre-taped discussion will feature Lee’s granddaughter Holly Foster Wells and Dr Tish Oney, who wrote the forthcoming book, “Peggy Lee: A Century Of Song.”

Grammy Museum Artistic Director Scott Goldman will moderate the discussion, during which Billie Eilish, k d Lang and Eric Burton of the Black Pumas will detail how Lee influenced their own musical careers.

k.d. Lang has often praised the late jazz songstress, who the Canadian singer-songwriter once described as “the Madonna of her day.”

“I never got tired of listening to and studying her choice of songs, her phrasing, her incredible versatility, her sense of humour. I just never got tired of listening to her.

“She helped me define who I was as a singer, in terms of what I thought was beautiful and hip and cool,” Lang told Entertainment Weekly in 2002.

Meanwhile, the virtual exhibit will feature a variety of never-before-seen rare artifacts that span across Lee’s career milestones and accomplishments from the 1930s through the early 2000s.

Details about the Peggy Lee retrospective are still scarce to this date, although it marks the first exhibit that the Grammy Museum opens digitally since its closure in March due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Grammy Museum has announced that the Peggy Lee exhibition will be on view in the physical Los Angeles museum in the spring of 2021.

Earlier this year, the cultural institution also released the new compilation “Ultimate Peggy Lee,” which includes Lee’s signature hits as well as the previously unreleased “Try A Little Tenderness”.

The centennial of Lee’s birthday was slated to be celebrated with a number of exhibitions, events, special programming, including a tribute at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles that has been postponed in reaction to the Covid-19 pandemic.



