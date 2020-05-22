‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’ heading to HBO Max

NEW YORK: In the words of the Flash, “that feels like an oversimplification.”

Ahead of the May 27 debut of HBO Max, Zack Snyder’s much-requested director’s cut of “Justice League” has been announced for HBO’s upcoming subscription service.

With a 2021 date that could conceivably line up with ad-supported and international roll-outs for HBO Max, “Zack Snyder’s Justice League” appears to be a response to a fan campaign for film distributor Warner Bros to “release the Snyder cut”.

The director of “300”, “Man of Steel”, and “Batman v Superman” was involved with “Justice League” right through filming and well into post-production when he had to leave suddenly after a family tragedy.

Joss Whedon of “The Avengers” and “Avengers: Age of Ultron”, already on the writers’ team, was invited to finish post-prod and oversee any necessary reshoots.

However, after the finished film was met with a mixed reception, a portion of fans called for Snyder’s original vision to be restored.

That is now happening through HBO project “Zack Snyder’s Justice League”, and Warner Bros’ ownership of DC Comics, the DC Extended Universe movie franchise, and HBO should smooth the process no end.

However, it’s not as if a fully realised Snyder Cut has been left sitting abandoned in a dusty warehouse.

Sums of $20m to $30m USD are being suggested as foundation for the necessary editing, scoring, and effects work, as well as Snyder’s preferred reshoots with members of the original cast.

In fact, it’s not yet clear what form “Zack Snyder’s Justice League” would take.

To fans, and perhaps Snyder himself, HBO’s decision might feel a bit like securing one of the crucial alien technologies from “Justice League” itself.

Snyder’s original vision was for a four-hour movie and that, or a six-part miniseries, are both under consideration according to The Hollywood Reporter, which maintains that post-production schedule and partner agencies are yet to be nailed down.

The filmmaker remains involved in the DC Extended Universe — he’s received producer credits on “Wonder Woman”, “Aquaman”, August’s “Wonder Woman 1984”, and 2022’s “The Flash” — and he’s expected to reintroduce at least one glaring omission to “Justice League”.

Cosmic-level super villain Darkseid, a presence in “Batman v Superman”, had his role severely reduced in the theatrical version of “Justice League”.

Darkseid’s presence would have made connections to Ava DuVernay’s proposed “New Gods” movie and, with him now back in the picture, potential pathways toward future DC movies are likely to be strengthened.



