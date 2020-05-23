6 advantages of online interviewing

The hiring process is changing rapidly as our world shifts to remote work. While the focus on online hiring has accelerated in recent weeks, the ability to manage the entire hiring process virtually is not a new concept.

Online interviews are just one facet of the hiring process that has helped companies hire better teams.

Online interviewing saves companies time and money. The lower costs of interviewing hundreds of candidates makes online interviewing the best option for most businesses.

Here are six advantages of online interviewing.

1. Interview at scale

An online interview platform should make it easy for you to scale your interview process. Video or recorded interviews allow you to screen a higher volume of candidates efficiently.

Define a set of questions once on a platform that can automatically ask and receive answers for you. Send a link to dozens, if not hundreds, of candidates to reach an extensive network of potential candidates.

Almost instantly, you will be able to see a list of ranked candidates with the right experience, soft and hard skills.

A typical in-person interview can take 45 minutes to an hour, while a digital, recorded interview evaluated by an AI tool can rank dozens of candidates in the same amount of time.

2. Shorten the hiring process

Online interviews ease the scheduling burden. When you are trying to bring 20 candidates in for a face-to-face interview, you can end up going and back and forth for ages trying to schedule a time that works for everyone.

It is a juggling act that often extends the process unnecessarily – and one of the reasons why the average time-to-hire is 36 days. Recorded video interviews make the hiring process better for the candidate and the recruiter.

Candidates can answer questions when it is convenient for them, and hiring managers can review their responses when it suits their schedule.

Real-time video calls will still save you time by eliminating the travel time you would need to account for on either end.

3. Screen in, not out

Much weight is often given to the traditional interview; but, in reality, interviews should only comprise a small part of the candidate selection process.

Online interviewing can help balance this step in the hiring process by screening in candidates – not eliminating them based on arbitrary lines on a résumé.

Instead of screening people out based on background, online interview tools can rank top-performing candidates after their skills have been validated. Likewise, online interviews can improve performance tracking moving forward.

After using video interviews in your hiring process, you will be able to look at your top-performing employees and evaluate what their interviews had in common.

Analysing their body language, answers to specific questions and skills set may help you choose more reliable candidates going forward.

4. Increase consistency

During a face-to-face interview, it is easy to get sidetracked. While you may try to be consistent with your questions, it is easy to forget to cover a particular point or run out of time.

It also means each candidate gets a slightly different interview experience and, ultimately, it makes it harder for you to compare prospects.

Automated interviews allow you to interview all candidates in parallel and eliminate this issue.

You can keep consistency across the board with a set of predetermined questions. It evens the playing field for the applicants as well as the hiring managers, increasing the odds of a better-informed decision.

5. Improve diversity in hiring

Online interviews are like virtual job auditions. These job simulations can be done at scale for hundreds of applicants simultaneously and under the same conditions.

This means every applicant has an equal chance to show their talent, regardless of what their résumé says.

It also broadens your applicant pool, allowing remote candidates who may not have the resources to make it to your office in person to participate in the hiring process.

6. Gauge technological experience

With Vervoe, you can see a breakdown of candidate strengths in skill areas needed for the role.

Regardless of the position you are hiring for, an online interview will give you an understanding of the candidate’s command over technology. No matter the role, you inevitably want to hire someone who has some degree of knowledge about technology.

This process allows you to judge their familiarity and understanding right off the bat. The way they conduct themselves during an online interview can also reveal a lot about their attention to detail and preparedness.

This article first appeared in Vervoe. At Vervoe, their mission is to fundamentally transform the hiring process from mediocracy to meritocracy.



