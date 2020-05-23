Why your cat acts so weird

Like them or not, cats rule the world in their own way.

They are cute and cuddly, and they’re entertaining to watch as evidenced by the millions of YouTube videos with cats doing anything and everything.

But why do they do these things? Why do they gravitate towards small boxes? Why do they rip everything in your house to shreds?

To answer this, you will have to go back in history to understand what cats have gone through.

While cats may prey on smaller creatures, they too are vulnerable to bigger predators. Being in the middle of the food chain, they survive only because of their instincts. This can still be observed in domestic cats as well as their wild counterparts.

The behaviours that your pet cat exhibits is the result of thousands of years of experience and survival.

Cats are naturally strong and very graceful creatures, and this enables them to scale great heights almost effortlessly. Sitting atop a tree branch, they can spy on everything, especially prey.

Your pet cat obviously doesn’t have to hunt to survive, but it keeps climbing onto your cupboard due to instinct.

Whilst living in the wild, cats prey on small animals and have to eat whatever they catch.

They are excellent hunters, stalking their prey and waiting for the perfect moment to pounce and kill. One mouse isn’t enough for a meal, so they have to eat many times per day.

This is why your cat prefers to play around with small toys and eats small meals throughout the day.

The most infamous trait of cats is their love for squeezing into small spaces, be it behind sofas or inside cabinets.

Why do they do this? Again, the creatures that cats prey on tend to hide in tiny spaces, and your pet cat is simply curious if there is any potential and tasty prey hiding within crevices that it should know of.

Cats use your sofa set as their scratching post not because they have a vendetta against couches, but rather, they want to ensure their claws are in tip-top condition.

Claws are important tools of survival for cats, helping them hunt, fight and climb.

Ever had moments when you can’t find your cat anywhere only to find them in a spot you least expected?

In the wild, cats that know how to hide from predators are the ones most likely to survive.

Thus, cats practise good toilet hygiene with their litter boxes as concealing their scent would ensure predators will not be able to track them down.

One of the most distinctive sounds that cats make is the purr, and they purr when they are feeling happy, stressed and hungry.

The low frequency of purrs has been noted to promote tissue regeneration, so it is likely that cats purr to heal their injured muscles and bones.

Cats have developed their survival instincts by surviving through a long period of time.

These same instincts have been retained by the cats of today and this is why cats behave so strangely even when they are no longer in the wild.

Your house is their new jungle, but one must wonder how and what they see you as.



