The perfect answer to the call of chocolate

When the craving for chocolate runs deep, a slice of light and fluffy chocolate cake just doesn’t cut it – you want the dense, gooey stuff that makes the world a better place with one bite.

The secret to the Kopi Hot Chocolate Fudge Cake is a touch of coffee that intensifies rich chocolate without overwhelming it.

Use a local kopi that adds a buttery caramel flavour, but it can be replaced with any coffee you have around the house.

Ingredients

90 g dark chocolate chips

70 g unsalted butter

185 g caster sugar

45 ml coconut cooking oil (can substitute with vegetable oil or canola oil)

½ tsp vanilla extract

1 large egg

2 tablespoons cocoa powder

105 g all-purpose flour

¾ teaspoon baking powder

175 ml hot water

1 teaspoon espresso powder (preferably local kopi)

¼ teaspoon sea salt

Method

Preheat oven to 170°C.

In a mug, mix the coffee or kopi powder with 175 ml of hot water. Leave to steep.

Prepare a 15 cm cake pan. Butter the entire inner surface and dust with a bit of cocoa powder. Line the bottom with parchment paper. Set aside.

Melt the butter together with the dark chocolate chips. Place butter and chocolate chips in a heatproof bowl. Microwave for 15 seconds on high. Stir, then pop back in the microwave for another 15 seconds. (Note: Depending on the brand of chocolate, it may need an extra round in the microwave.)

Add oil, vanilla and sugar to the melted chocolate. Mix to combine. This brings down the temperature of the batter; necessary before adding the egg.

Add egg and mix until combined.

Sift cocoa, baking powder and flour directly into the bowl and mix until just combined. The batter will be thin.

Time to add the coffee. If you are using kopi, filter out the granules, pouring the coffee into the batter through a fine sieve. Bits of coffee powder escaping into the batter is perfectly fine.

Give the batter a good stir and pour into the prepared cake tin. Bake for 50 minutes. Like brownies, the surface of the cake will crack but it will sink as the cake cools and it will not look so bad. It’s all part of the cake’s charm.

Cool the cake for at least 15 minutes before removing from the tin. This is important, the cake is dense and needs time to rest.

Tips:

Use a bigger heatproof bowl to melt the butter and chocolate chips. You can add all the ingredients into the same bowl. Less to clean up is always a good thing.

When choosing the brand of chocolate chips, note that some chocolates melt more easily than others. Callebaut chocolate chips melt easily and taste amazing. But any good quality dark chocolate chips will do, but they might need three rounds in the microwave with the butter.

If you do not have kopi, just use instant coffee powder. Dissolve the instant coffee powder in the hot water. Pouring the coffee through a fine sieve is unnecessary in this case.

Kopi Hot Chocolate Fudge cakes tastes good cold. If you have guests coming, you can prepare it in advance and chill it in the fridge.

Once the cake has completely cooled, it is time to move on to making the icing. If you are going for all out chocolate, you can ice the cake with a chocolate ganache.

But pairing this dense, fudgy cake with something light and fluffy will balance it out. Espresso Powder Buttercream works particularly well. Unlike the coffee added to the cake, the coffee in the buttercream will shine.

Espresso Powder Buttercream

Ingredients

113 g unsalted butter

150 g icing sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla

1 teaspoon espresso powder

1 pinch of sea salt

Method

Make sure the butter is softened but still cold to the touch. Beat with a mixer until it is light and fluffy. This will take about two minutes.

Add the icing sugar to the butter in three batches. Whip between each addition until it is nice and smooth before adding the next batch. Once all the icing sugar has been incorporated, whip the buttercream mixture for an additional two minutes or until it looks thick and creamy.

Add espresso powder to the vanilla and stir until it has dissolved. Add this into the buttercream mixture and beat just until it is an even colour.

Add a pinch of sea salt to cut the sweetness. Whip it all together for another minute to make sure everything is evenly incorporated.

Now you are all set to ice the Kopi Hot Chocolate Fudge Cake! Spread it on the cake for a rustic look or pipe flowers to make it look fancier.

This article first appeared in butterkicap.com

Butterkicap is a food and culture platform and community that enables anyone to experience Malaysia through stories of her people, food and places.



