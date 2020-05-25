New York Auto Show officially cancelled after being delayed

NEW YORK: Organisers of the annual New York Auto Show have announced that, like the rest of the major automobile conferences that were scheduled for this year, this international event is cancelled.

In early March, the organisers of the New York International Auto Show announced that they would delay the annual conference from its original April dates to the end of August and early September.

On Friday, yet another modification to the dates was announced: the 2020 show would be, in fact, cancelled this year.

Part of the reasoning behind this decision is that the venue is functioning as a temporary hospital where Covid-19 patients are being treated.

In Michigan, the TCF Centre is also being used as a coronavirus care centre, which is why the Detroit Auto Show has also been cancelled.

Instead, the organisers are looking ahead to the 2021 edition of the show which will take place from April 2 to April 11.

With this cancellation, the New York Auto Show officially joins the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance, Paris Motor Show, Detroit Auto Show and the Goodwood Festival of Speed in foregoing a 2020 conference.



