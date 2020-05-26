A heartwarming chicken curry treat made from scratch

With so many Malaysians still working from home and schools still shut due to the Covid-19 pandemic, learning to cook a chicken curry from scratch in your very own kitchen can be something exciting to look forward to, to break the monotony of work and studies.

The best part is that’s it’s not quite as difficult or complicated as most think.

You can’t rush a curry though, so with just a little effort and a good dose of patience, you and your family can tuck into a thick, flavourful curry as good as any you’d buy from the shops.

These simple instructions will bring out the “master chef” in you.

Ingredients

• 1/2 chicken, small, chopped into chunks

• 3 stalks lemongrass

• 4 red onions

• 1 clove garlic

• 1 inch ginger

• curry leaf

• 1 box coconut milk

• chilli paste (or you can blend fresh chilli and dried chilli)

• 3-4 potatoes, parboiled (boil for around 10 mins, then remove skin)

Method

• Chop and blend lemongrass, ginger, onion and garlic.

• Fry in oil until fragrant and add chilli paste.

• Add chicken and fry for a few minutes.

• Add santan and simmer for 30 minutes.

• Add parboil potatoes and cook for five minutes.

• Garnish with mint, optional of course.

Trying to influence your cravings since 2005, Kar Yeong was Guest Judge on Versus 1001 Rasa Baba’s 2018, R.AGE Food Fight Judge 2015 and NTV7 Foodie Blogger 2014. To read more about Kar Yeong’s food journeys, visit his blog at KYspeaks.com.



