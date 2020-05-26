Wikipedia’s trust and safety standards ratified to combat harassment

SAN FRANCISCO: Wikimedia Foundation’s Board of Trustees decided that Wikipedia and other Wikimedia projects were in need of a modern set of trust and safety standards.

A revised version of the Community Culture Statement outlines their lowered tolerance for harassment and incivility on Wikimedia platforms.

To protect volunteers and users on Wikipedia and their various other projects, Wikimedia Foundation’s Board of Trustees recently voted to create an updated Community Culture Statement that outlines the organisation’s new focus on minimising harassment and incivility on their platforms.

The Foundation describes this update as being made to “create welcoming, inclusive, harassment-free spaces in which people can contribute productively and debate constructively.”

To accomplish this, the Board of Trustees asked that the Wikimedia Foundation develop, with the help of volunteers, a universal code of conduct that will be applied to all projects, to “ban, sanction, or otherwise limit the access of Wikimedia movement” from people who don’t adhere to this code of conduct, to create a retroactive review process for cases brought forth in the past, and to ensure that participants in Wikimedia’s projects are actively in compliance with said standards.

The full Community Culture Statement can be found on the Wikimedia Foundation site. It concludes with a summary of their goal to make all Wikimedia platforms healthy spaces:

“We urge every member of the Wikimedia communities to collaborate in a way that models the Wikimedia values of openness and inclusivity, step forward to do their part to create a safe and welcoming culture for all, stop hostile and toxic behaviour, support people who have been targeted by such behaviour, assist good-faith people learning to contribute, and help set clear expectations for all contributors.”



