10 ways to stay on budget while shopping for groceries

Malaysians have moved into the Conditional Movement Control Order phase and if you are starting to feel the pinch, now is the time to set up a budget for grocery shopping.

Focus on the essentials and create a shopping list that fits your budget, yet maintains your family and personal needs.

This will also help limit the number of trips you make to the supermarket – remember, the threat of Covid-19 is far from over and everyone has to remain vigilant about taking precautions.

1. Avoid purchasing prepackaged foods

Instead of purchasing pre-made, portioned-out food items, save money by buying fresh vegetables and fruit in bulk and freezing them until you are ready to use them.

Rather than pre-sliced, packaged cold cuts, order the amount you need sliced fresh at the butcher’s counter.

2. Avoid impulse buying

Buying items on impulse is easy to succumb to. One way to beat the impulse is to plan your shopping, set a budget and stick to it. And don’t shop when you are hungry, it makes it harder to resist those extra treats.

3. Stock up on essential items when they are on sale

If items that you frequently purchase are on sale for a good price, stock up! This is important for dry storage food items.

4. Purchase bigger pieces of meat

You can save money by purchasing larger pieces of meat rather than meat that is pre-cut for stews or to stir-fry — and don’t forget to ask the butcher to cut it up for free.

Since it is priced by weight, it is best to purchase meat that does not have skin and bones so it weighs less.

5. Avoid purchasing from end cap displays

End cap displays are like eye-level products, which supermarkets feature at the end and front of aisles to enhance their visibility. These items may not be on your list so keep away from the temptation to buy.

6. Purchase essential items that are in season

Buying produce that is in-season pays off with big savings. If possible, purchase in bulk and freeze what you do not need immediately so you can enjoy them even when they out of season.

Common local seasonal food includes popular fruits such as durian, mangosteen, cempedak, pomelo, rambutan and many more.

7. Deciding between generic or branded items

Generally, branded products are more expensive, so if you can find generic products of similar quality but in different packaging, such as the supermarket’s own brands, you can save on your budget.

8. Make a weekly meal plan

Before you head out for grocery shopping, plan out your meals and purchase the necessary items in bulk. This will help you stay organised and purchase only the essential items you need for the week, also resulting in less wastage.

9. Compare prices at a few stores

Different supermarkets may have their own pricing structures based on brand, location and amount of stock. Survey the supermarkets in your area to determine which offers the best prices that suit your budget before you make a purchase decision.

10. Check unit pricing

For long-term budgeting, purchasing some items in bulk instead of single units can be cost-effective.

Most grocery items in the store display the pricing per unit, giving customers the choice to purchase items in bulk, so, pay attention to the unit pricing.

This article first appeared in jobstore.com

