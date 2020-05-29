7 highlights along Hadrian’s Wall in Northern England

The Hadrian’s Wall Path is a 135 km trail stretching across the narrow neck of Northern England from Wallsend, Newcastle upon Tyne in the east to Bowness-on-Solway in Cumbria on the west coast.

It follows the line of Hadrian’s Wall, built by the Romans around AD122 to consolidate the northern border of the Roman Empire. The path passes through some of England’s best scenery and there are a number of Roman forts and museums along the way.

The most scenic part of the trail from Gilsland to Sewingshields Crag, includes the best preserved sections of the wall, many points of interest and excellent views.

Highlights along the wall…

1. Thirlwall Castle

Thirlwall Castle was built in the early 14th century using stone recycled from Hadrian’s Wall.

Legend has it that during one of the many Anglo-Scottish skirmishes in the 15th century a servant of the castle hid the owner’s most precious possession, a golden table, down a well where it remains to this day, protected by a magic spell.

The trail passes through working farms and pet dogs need to be kept on a leash if there are any sheep around.

2. Turret 45A at Walton Crags

Watch towers or turrets were usually built about every 800 metres along the wall. This is English Heritage’s artistic impression of turret 45A at Walton Crags around AD180 — Roman Empire to the right, barbarians to the left.

Only the foundations of the turrets remain today.

3. Cawfields Milecastle

Small forts, called milecastles, were incorporated into the wall every Roman mile (1.48 km). They had gateways to allow people to pass to and from the Roman province of Britannia.

Only the foundations of the milecastles can be seen today.

4. Natural crags and cliffs

The builders of Hadrian’s Wall made use of any natural crags and cliffs along its route to improve its defensive qualities. The central sector of the wall follows a craggy rock formation called the Great Whin Sill.

The original wall would have been taller. Many of the stones have been removed and reused over the centuries and found their way into churches, stately homes and farmhouses.

5. Sycamore Gap

Sycamore Gap is probably the most photographed spot on Hadrian’s Wall. The tree grows in a natural gap in the Whin Sill. The tree has appeared in numerous TV shows and in the 1991 film “Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves” starring Kevin Costner.

6. Ruins of Housesteads Roman Fort

Housesteads Roman Fort was a strong defensive position and contained barrack blocks and a hospital.

You can wander around the ruins of Housesteads Roman fort and there is a museum that explains what you are seeing.

