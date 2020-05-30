10 things you don’t want to hear during a job interview

Have you ever been asked a question in a job interview that you were not quite sure how to respond to?

Why do interviewers ask these questions, which could potentially put your interview in jeopardy?

Here are 10 things you never want to hear from the hiring manager during the interview.

1. ‘We will let you know again’

This could mean that you will never hear from them again. If a company intends to follow up with you and contacts you, it will state the specifics of the timeline.

“We will let you know again” is the hiring manager’s lazy approach to concluding the interview without letting you down.

Always ask the hiring manager to clarify the exact or estimated follow-up time. “When can I expect to hear from you?” is a reasonable question to ask.

2. ‘Your superior can be hard to work with’

Sometimes, hiring managers might slip in details to make you less interested in the job.

Ask yourself if this job is important enough to put yourself through a hard working life for the next several years.

It is best to ask more questions and get more information before you make your final decision.

3. ‘You got my name wrong…’

Making a mistake in your hiring manager’s name could be the last straw and you won’t get employed.

It may sound extreme, but it does show how important it is to familiarise yourself with all the details of the interview before you enter the room.

Always prepare yourself a few days before the interview — from the materials you need to bring along to the details about the interviewer.

4. ‘Are you certain this is the right job for you?’

This is the hiring manager’s way of saying, “You are not the person we are looking for to fill this position, based on what we have seen in the interview.”

The best response is to be truthful and bring up examples from your past working experience to show that this job is right for you.

5. ‘We are a start-up company and we are still figuring things out as we go.’

Working at a start-up, especially at the beginning stage, certainly has its positive side. But do you really want to work for a company that is just flying where the wind blows?

Prepare to ask questions about the areas that concern you, especially work hours, employee benefits, compensation and so on.

6. ‘This position has a high turnover rate’

This should be a red flag. Why is the turnover so high? It is implying that the nature of the job you are interviewing for has bigger issues that you should be concerned about.

Do not be afraid to ask why there is a high turnover. If you do not like what you hear, it is best to move on.

7. ‘I found a few spelling errors in your résumé and cover letter…’

If you land a job interview after handing over a cover letter and résumé with spelling mistakes in it, you should consider yourself very lucky.

Such simple mistakes should not get you past the screening stage. Always check through your documents before you submit a job application.

8. ‘Here is a piece of advice…’

Not a good start for a job interview if this question is raised. It could be something you have said or done that has created concerns about you in the eyes of the interviewer.

The best thing to do is to respond appropriately. Accept the advice graciously and with a smile, instead of taking it badly.

9. ‘We only hire the most competent people for the job…’

This may surprise you, but it does require more context. This statement may be hinting the company is not looking to promote employees from within and is looking to hire the best people who fit the role.

You may want to ask about the company’s policy on promoting employees.

10. ‘I was looking at your social media profile and I noticed that…’

How this question ends is the key to how you should respond to this statement.

If the interviewer talks about matters that could potentially affect the company, you may need to consider interview-proofing your social media to avoid any sensitive matters.

Be sure to remove any controversial matters especially if they do not align with the company’s values.

This article first appeared in jobstore.com

