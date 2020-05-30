How to fry up a batch of pisang goreng in under 5 minutes

There is probably not a Malaysian in existence who has not eaten pisang goreng, also known as banana fritters, at least once in their life.

It’s a delicious snack for breakfast or tea-time and certainly lovely to munch on when watching a movie on the telly.

Here’s a step-by-step-guide to making your own in under five minutes – provided they’re already frozen and just waiting to be dunked into a pot of piping hot oil.

Whenever you’re in the mood, simply take out the portioned packets, heat a pan or wok of oil to 185°C and pop in the frozen pisang goreng. Fry until the bananas turn a lovely golden yellow – it takes about one minute.

Note: Not all bananas are created equal. The best for frying are Pisang Raja, Pisang Abu or Pisang Tanduk.

Ingredients

20 to 25 ripe bananas

2 cups self-raising flour

1 cup corn flour

4 tablespoons rice flour

2 teaspoons baking powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 1/2 cups cold water

4 tablespoons melted butter

Cooking oil, (for deep frying)

Method

Peel and slice the bananas in half, lengthwise.

Add the self-raising flour, corn flour, rice flour and salt to the cold water and whisk until you get a smooth consistency.

Add melted butter to the mixture. If you find that the batter feels too thick, add one or two tablespoons of water. The batter should not be too thick but you do not want it to be watery either.

Add the bananas to the batter.

Heat oil in a frying pan or wok until it reaches a temperature of 185°C.

Deep-fry four or five coated bananas at a time just until the coating sets. The colour should remain a pale off-white.

Place the cooked banana fritters on paper towels, to absorb any excess oil.

Once they are cooled to room temperature, bag five bananas at a time and seal with a stapler or tie off with a rubber band.

Freeze.

When ready to eat, remove from freezer, heat-up oil and deep-fry till golden brown.

This article first appeared in butterkicap.com

Butterkicap is a food and culture platform and community that enables anyone to experience Malaysia through stories of her people, food and places.



