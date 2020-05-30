Kim and Kanye’s LA mansion among the most Googled

MOUNTAIN VIEW: As the coronavirus-imposed lockdown has forced millions of people to spend more time at home, homeowners are turning to social media for inspiration for their new DIY projects around the house.

A new study, commissioned by Rated People, suggests that DIY enthusiasts are increasingly looking at the luxurious houses of their favourite celebrities to gather ideas for their next renovation jobs.

Kim Kardashian’s minimalistic LA house, which she shares with her husband Kanye West and their four children, sits at the top of the list of the most Googled celebrity homes with 168,000 searches a year.

The Calabasas mansion was designed by Axel Vervoordt and Vincent Van Duysen for the reality television star, who often shares pictures of the “minimal style” of the property on her social media.

Last February, Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West opened the doors of their California property to Architectural Digest magazine, which defines it as a “wildly idiosyncratic family refuge in suburban Los Angeles.”

Kylie Jenner’s LA mansion is next on the list with 115,200 Google searches in the last 12 months, sharing the second place with Will Smith and Jada Pinkett’s luxurious home in Calabasas, Los Angeles.

Also included in the ranking are Elon Musk (105,600 searches), Lionel Messi (98,400 searches), Tom Brady (93,400 searches), as well as Ellen Degeneres and Enimen (both with 86,400 searches).

Swedish gaming vlogger PewDiePie and American beauty guru Jeffrey Star are the only YouTubers whose houses have made the list, with respectively 99,600 and 82,800 searches on Google in the last year.

“With this latest piece of research, we wanted to delve a little deeper into which stars’ houses were capturing the public’s interest. Whether we’re searching for inspiration or just dreaming of possible future homes, the sheer number of annual searches of the homes of the rich and famous show that they are of high interest,” Adrienne Minster, CEO of Rated People, commented in a statement.

Discover the entire top 10 of the most Googled celebrity homes below:

Kim Kardashian – 168,000 searches Kylie Jenner and Will Smith – 115,200 searches Elon Musk – 105,600 searches Pewdiepie – 99,600 searches Lionel Messi – 98,400 searches Tom Brady – 93,400 searches Ellen DeGeneres and Eminem – 86,400 searches Jeffree Star – 82,800 searches Ed Sheeran – 80,400 searches Justin Bieber – 79,200 searches



