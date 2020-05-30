Malay Heritage Museum at UPM Serdang gets the thumbs up

Muzium Warisan Melayu (Malay Heritage Museum) is an interesting museum located within the campus of University Putra Malaysia (UPM) at Serdang, just south of Kuala Lumpur.

The museum, which was opened in April 2012, showcases the unique culture of the Malay people and contains a valuable collection of items, some of which is not seen in other museums in Malaysia.

Here are some of the treasures on display:

Manuscripts

These include handwritten religious manuscripts of Quranic verses, writings on navigation used by early Malay mariners, medical documents, mathematical formulae and manuscripts relating to weaponry and the production of metal blades.

These are mostly written in beautifully inscribed Jawi text and many date back hundreds of years.

Textiles

Some rare woven fabrics are exhibited here, including “limar” which used to be made exclusively for the royals but which nobody alive today knows how to make.

There is also “cindai” made from fibre infused with medicinal herbs. Malaysia’s famous hero Hang Jebat was said to have been wrapped in this cloth after having been stabbed by Hang Tuah and the curative properties of the cloth enabled him to survive the wound.

Clothing and accessories

Traditional men’s, women’s and children’s Malay clothing and headdresses are shown together with belts, buckles, jewellery and other accessories.

Malay weaponry

The museum has an excellent kris collection and the guide on duty will explain the method for using the long, straight dagger reserved for cases of adultery, which still bear the blood stains of an unfortunate victim.

If you’re fortunate during your visit, the guide will also demonstrate how a kris can be stood on its tip thanks to its perfect balance and craftsmanship.

Household items

There is a good collection of imported crockery and glassware, from England and Holland, made specially for the Malay market with decorations in Jawi script and with Malay motifs.

An unusual item is the “Gobek Api”, an ingenious type of fire lighter which uses friction and compression to produce a spark. It was unique to the Malay world and was in use long before the West invented matches and cigarette lighters.

Outdoor museum

In the grounds of the museum are four traditional Malay houses that are around 100 years old.

They come from different states around Malaysia and have been reassembled here. The states include Negeri Sembilan, Peak, Pahang and Terengganu.

Each has its own distinctive architectural style. Visitors can go inside these old wooden homes and look around (shoes off of course).

Muzium Warisan Melayu

Faculty of Modern Languages and Communications

University Putra Malaysia

43400 Sedang, Selangor

This article first appeared on Thrifty Traveller.



