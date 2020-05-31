Online interviews and the candidate experience

Many companies worry that the online interview feels too impersonal and can ruin the candidate experience, and rightly so as this is an essential factor throughout the hiring process.

It can impact your employee retention and your employer branding; a candidate’s first impressions are formed early on and will affect their decision-making down the line.

When managed properly, candidates report that online interviews are actually more enjoyable than in-person interviews.

Digital interview tools help move the hiring process along more quickly, and job auditions can keep candidates engaged from early in the hiring process.

Reduce stress

Face-to-face interviews can be nerve-wracking for many applicants. Stressed interviewees can inadvertently send the wrong signal of their capabilities. In some instances, they aren’t as eloquent as they could be, hindering their ability to land the job.

Brief recorded video interviews and assessments based on real job situations can alleviate this challenge, giving interviewees an opportunity to re-do specific questions. It allows them to frame themselves in the best light possible during the screening process.

Online interviews also eliminate the added auxiliary stress of the experience. Multiple factors inevitably add to the pressure of a face-to-face encounter. Will there be a traffic jam? Can you find the right office block? Where will you park?

These are all auxiliary factors that cause unnecessary anxiety. They are all quickly eliminated by an online interview process.

Increase opportunity

One-way video interviewing also creates opportunities for passive job seekers to discover a new role. Many talented individuals are not seeking a different job but could be interested in new opportunities.

Traditionally, driving across town to interview during work hours would be difficult, but thanks to pre-recorded interviews and online job auditions, it is a lot easier for candidates to attend interviews.

Online interviews ensure that passive job seekers have broader access to opportunity and career advancement.

Video interviewing makes it easier to conduct meetings after hours, alleviating the stress of pursuing a career change under the watchful eye of your current employer.

Another bonus of online interviews for applicants is the increased, global availability. Candidates can attend interviews and apply for jobs around the world, removing the stigma or limitations of geography.

With today’s technological advancements, more and more companies are offering remote working solutions, and this opens the door for talented employees worldwide.

Be consistent

Consistency within the candidate experience helps ensure that your brand is represented the same way across different touchpoints, which impacts your marketing efforts and customer loyalty.

An AI-powered online interview solution designed to hire at scale can communicate with those who complete your skill assessment, letting them know the next steps.

There are a number of HR tech tools and platforms that help teams communicate consistently with candidates throughout the hiring process.

Make sure whatever tool you choose is customised to include the same logo, branding, and company description as is on your LinkedIn page, social media channels and careers page.

And, ensure you can customise the experience to reflect the voice of your organisation.

How to choose an online interview tool

When it comes to selecting an online interview tool, it helps to evaluate your objectives as a company. Your online interview tools should aim to include skills assessments, pre-screening interviews and/or video calls.

Before choosing your online interview approach, it is worth considering the following factors.

What are your goals? Before you start to compare features, you need to know how you will measure success. As mentioned above, consultation with all stakeholders in the business will help you determine goals that are meaningful to your organisation; from finance, to hiring managers.

Going digital with your interviews is an opportunity to review your full hiring process. Does your team want to improve candidate quality? Do you need to reduce recruiting costs? Is time-to-hire your most important metric?

Being able to articulate a goal will not only help you measure success, but make it easier to talk to software providers to make sure they can deliver according to your needs.

What skills does a successful applicant need to possess? This question can help you narrow down what type of tool will best fit your needs.

For instance, a sales role will require a tool that tests someone’s communication skills; an engineer or IT position is better suited to an online coding interview.

What features should your software have?

Can you use the platform for any role? Or is it limited to just one section of the business?

Will you be able to design the experience according to your brand, including logos, images, brand videos and custom emails?

Will the tool save you time by grading candidates for you, so you can focus on people with the right skills?

Can your candidates edit and answer questions in multiple formats to reflect the role?

Can you configure instructions and write your own questions or are you limited to pre-loaded templates?

Does the tool integrate with your other recruiting software?

What are the costs?

Some tools – such as Google Hangouts or Zoom – are free, but they provide almost no ancillary features that make the overall online interview process more efficient. While some online interviewing tools come with a fee, the ease and better candidate experience they provide make it worth the cost.

Return to your goals; how much is your current process costing you, and will you see return on your investment with this tool?

Pricing for interview software can vary depending on your company’s needs. There are various components or features that will affect pricing. When you are searching for the right tools, make sure you pay attention to the unique pricing model and how that will change over time.

For example, if you find software where you pay by seat but you have a host of hiring managers who will require one, your price will drastically increase. Or, if you pay by interview but you know you want to run hundreds of calls, perhaps another tool is better suited.

Most of the value of digital interviewing comes from saving time, so focus on the tools that will benefit you and your company needs the most. At times, perhaps the higher price is worth it to increase your turnover and return on investment drastically.

There are plenty of tools out there to aid you in conducting an effective online interview. Each of these platforms offers a set of features designed to support you in the hiring process. It is about finding the perfect fit for your requirements.

This article first appeared in Vervoe. At Vervoe, their mission is to fundamentally transform the hiring process from mediocracy to meritocracy.



