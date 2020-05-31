Seri Muka: A dainty treat for tea time

For many Malaysians, the sight of a tray of kuih muih evokes memories of grandmother’s kitchen and the flavours she produced with a few easily available ingredients.
Regular Rasa Malaysia contributor Siew Loon is back with an all-time favourite – Seri Muka, a Malaysian favourite made of glutinous rice, coconut milk, sugar and pandan leaves.
This treat goes extremely well with a cup of coffee in the morning, or as an afternoon snack with tea.
Ingredients
Bottom layer:
- 300 g glutinous rice, soaked for 30 minutes in water
- 200 ml thin coconut milk (100 ml packaged coconut milk and 100 ml water)
- 2 pandan (screwpine) leaves (optional)
- 1 teaspoon salt
Top layer:
- 200 ml thick coconut milk or coconut cream
- 2 large eggs plus 2 egg yolks
- 170 g sugar
- 100 ml pandan/screwpine juice (from 8-10 pandan leaves)
- 5 tablespoons all-purpose flour + 2 tablespoons cornstarch
Method
- Mix all the ingredients for the bottom layer and steam on high heat for 20 minutes.
- Meanwhile, prepare the top layer. Mix the eggs, coconut milk, sugar, pandan juice and flour. Stir until smooth.
- Cook over boiling water (using double boil method) until the mixture thickens slightly but is still runny enough to pour.
- After 20 minutes, take out the glutinous rice mixture, stir and flatten it with a spoon or your hands. Make sure it is compact. Use a sieve to pour the egg mixture onto the rice mixture.
- Steam over medium heat for 30 minutes. Leave to cool before cutting into diamond-shaped or rectangular pieces.
This recipe first appeared in Rasa Malaysia.
Low Bee Yinn is a food blogger and cookbook author.