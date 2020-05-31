Seri Muka: A dainty treat for tea time

For many Malaysians, the sight of a tray of kuih muih evokes memories of grandmother’s kitchen and the flavours she produced with a few easily available ingredients.

Regular Rasa Malaysia contributor Siew Loon is back with an all-time favourite – Seri Muka, a Malaysian favourite made of glutinous rice, coconut milk, sugar and pandan leaves.

This treat goes extremely well with a cup of coffee in the morning, or as an afternoon snack with tea.

Ingredients

Bottom layer:

300 g glutinous rice, soaked for 30 minutes in water

200 ml thin coconut milk (100 ml packaged coconut milk and 100 ml water)

2 pandan (screwpine) leaves (optional)

1 teaspoon salt

Top layer:

200 ml thick coconut milk or coconut cream

2 large eggs plus 2 egg yolks

170 g sugar

100 ml pandan/screwpine juice (from 8-10 pandan leaves)

5 tablespoons all-purpose flour + 2 tablespoons cornstarch

Method

Mix all the ingredients for the bottom layer and steam on high heat for 20 minutes.

Meanwhile, prepare the top layer. Mix the eggs, coconut milk, sugar, pandan juice and flour. Stir until smooth.

Cook over boiling water (using double boil method) until the mixture thickens slightly but is still runny enough to pour.

After 20 minutes, take out the glutinous rice mixture, stir and flatten it with a spoon or your hands. Make sure it is compact. Use a sieve to pour the egg mixture onto the rice mixture.

Steam over medium heat for 30 minutes. Leave to cool before cutting into diamond-shaped or rectangular pieces.

This recipe first appeared in Rasa Malaysia.

Low Bee Yinn is a food blogger and cookbook author.



