Seri Muka: A dainty treat for tea time

By
Low Bee Yinn
-
An elegant addition to any tea table.

For many Malaysians, the sight of a tray of kuih muih evokes memories of grandmother’s kitchen and the flavours she produced with a few easily available ingredients.

Regular Rasa Malaysia contributor Siew Loon is back with an all-time favourite – Seri Muka, a Malaysian favourite made of glutinous rice, coconut milk, sugar and pandan leaves.

This treat goes extremely well with a cup of coffee in the morning, or as an afternoon snack with tea.

Ingredients

Bottom layer:

  • 300 g glutinous rice, soaked for 30 minutes in water
  • 200 ml thin coconut milk (100 ml packaged coconut milk and 100 ml water)
  • 2 pandan (screwpine) leaves (optional)
  • 1 teaspoon salt

Top layer:

  • 200 ml thick coconut milk or coconut cream
  • 2 large eggs plus 2 egg yolks
  • 170 g sugar
  • 100 ml pandan/screwpine juice (from 8-10 pandan leaves)
  • 5 tablespoons all-purpose flour + 2 tablespoons cornstarch

Method

  • Mix all the ingredients for the bottom layer and steam on high heat for 20 minutes.
  • Meanwhile, prepare the top layer. Mix the eggs, coconut milk, sugar, pandan juice and flour. Stir until smooth.
  • Cook over boiling water (using double boil method) until the mixture thickens slightly but is still runny enough to pour.
  • After 20 minutes, take out the glutinous rice mixture, stir and flatten it with a spoon or your hands. Make sure it is compact. Use a sieve to pour the egg mixture onto the rice mixture.
  • Steam over medium heat for 30 minutes. Leave to cool before cutting into diamond-shaped or rectangular pieces.

This recipe first appeared in Rasa Malaysia.

Low Bee Yinn is a food blogger and cookbook author.


