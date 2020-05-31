What you need to know about thrombosed internal haemorrhoids

Haemorrhoids, or piles, are swollen veins in the anus and lower rectum, similar to varicose veins.

Almost everyone has hemorrhoids and it is no cause for concern as long as the piles do not swell.

However, when haemorrhoids do swell up, it can cause itching and pain around the anus, making it difficult to move the bowels.

Thrombosed internal haemorrhoids occur when a blood clot forms inside the haemorrhoid. Although this is not dangerous, it can cause excruciating pain.

Symptoms

Thrombosed internal hemorrhoids can cause pain while walking, sitting or moving the bowels.

The symptoms of thrombosed internal haemorrhoids include:

Itching around the anus

Blood in the stool

Swelling or lumps around the anus

Fever, caused by an abscess, is considered a symptom

Causes

Haemorrhoids can develop when excessive pressure is applied on the anal passage. This may be caused by:

Straining during bowel movements, especially when experiencing constipation.

Diarrhoea.

Irregular bowel movements.

Pregnancy — the pressure from carrying extra weight can affect the anal passage.

Sitting for prolonged periods.

In some cases however, the cause of thrombosed internal haemorrhoids cannot be determined.

Risk factors

Haemorrhoids are common. Three in four people experience them at least once in their lifetime. Among the factors that may increase the risk include:

Constipation due to a particular health condition or insufficient fibre.

Pregnancy.

Sitting for extended periods.

Ageing as tissues become increasingly weaker.

The information provided here is not a substitute for medical advice. ALWAYS consult with a doctor for more information.

Diagnosis

You should see a doctor if you experience pain or itching around the anus or find blood in your stool, both of which are signs of colorectal cancer (CRC).

The doctor will enquire about your symptoms and medical history. During the examination, they may insert a gloved and lubricated finger into your rectum to feel for lumps or growths.

If you show signs or are at risk of colon cancer, you may need to undergo some of the following tests to help the doctor visualise the depths of your colon.

Sigmoidoscopy : The doctor inserts a special colonoscopic device through the anus to view the lower part of the colon. This test allows the doctor to look for precancerous growths (called polyps), and other changes in the colon.

: The doctor inserts a special colonoscopic device through the anus to view the lower part of the colon. This test allows the doctor to look for precancerous growths (called polyps), and other changes in the colon. Colonoscopy: The doctor uses an endoscopic device to study the entire length of the colon.

Treatment

A common treatment for thrombosed haemorrhoids is thrombectomy. To perform this procedure, a local anaesthetic is given before the doctor performs an incision at the clot to drain it.

To yield the best results, it would be best to undergo this procedure a few days after the haemorrhoid appears. If thrombectomy is ineffective, surgery may be required.

Below are some available surgical options:

Haemorrhoidectomy : This procedure removes haemorrhoids along with the clot and blood vessels. This method is more invasive than others and usually performed in severe cases.

: This procedure removes haemorrhoids along with the clot and blood vessels. This method is more invasive than others and usually performed in severe cases. Rubber band ligation : The doctor places a small elastic band at the base of the hemorrhoid to cut off blood flow, causing it to shrink in a few weeks.

: The doctor places a small elastic band at the base of the hemorrhoid to cut off blood flow, causing it to shrink in a few weeks. Stapled haemorrhoidopexy: This procedure is known as the Longo procedure, or procedure for prolapse and haemorrhoids (PPH). The doctor uses a stapling instrument to affix the haemorrhoids back in place.

Home remedies that can help relieve pain and discomfort:

Haemorrhoid cream : Over-the-counter creams can provide instant relief of the symptoms.

: Over-the-counter creams can provide instant relief of the symptoms. Over-the-counter pain relievers : These can help alleviate the pain and discomfort.

: These can help alleviate the pain and discomfort. Sitting in warm baths : Soak the affected area in warm water several times a day and gently pat dry.

: Soak the affected area in warm water several times a day and gently pat dry. Ice treatment : Apply a cold compress or ice pack to the affected area to reduce pain and inflammation.

: Apply a cold compress or ice pack to the affected area to reduce pain and inflammation. Witch hazel : Applying witch hazel may reduce itching and pain in the affected area.

: Applying witch hazel may reduce itching and pain in the affected area. Using wipes : Use wet wipes instead of toilet paper to reduce friction and irritation of the affected area.

: Use wet wipes instead of toilet paper to reduce friction and irritation of the affected area. Aloe vera : Aloe vera has anti-inflammatory properties that can reduce inflammation.

: Aloe vera has anti-inflammatory properties that can reduce inflammation. Stool softeners : Use stool softeners or consume a lot of fibre to treat haemorrhoids at home. This will make it easier to move the bowels.

: Use stool softeners or consume a lot of fibre to treat haemorrhoids at home. This will make it easier to move the bowels. Wear loose cotton clothing: This can reduce irritation of the affected area and keep it dry.

Prevention

It is not always possible to prevent haemorrhoids, but certain measures can help reduce the risk of getting the disease.

Consume high-fibre foods such as broccoli and other vegetables to help maintain regular bowel movements.

Be more active and avoid sitting for long hours.

Avoid straining during constipation. Use stool softeners or seek medical attention.

Drink plenty of water.

This article first appeared on Hello Doktor and was medically reviewed by the Hello Doktor Medical Panel. The Hello Health Group does not provide medical advice, diagnosis or treatment.



