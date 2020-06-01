Dionne Warwick, Gary Clark Jr to sing at benefit concert

Each week, ETX Studio tracks down a freebie, whether it’s an event or a free product trial, to give your daily routine a boost.

The legendary Apollo Theatre will livestream a virtual benefit concert this Tuesday, June 2 at 7:30 pm EST on its official website as well as on TIDAL.

The special concert will showcase guest artists performing the music of legends who have graced the stage of the iconic Harlem venue in the past eight decades, such as B.B. King, Billie Holiday and Stevie Wonder.

Among the performing artists are Dionne Warwick, Doug E Fresh, Roy Wood Jr, “Captain” Kirk Douglas of The Roots, Kool & the Gang, Gary Clark Jr., Robert Randolph, Ray Chew, Michael McDonald, Lil Buck and Jon Boogz, Keb Mo, Celisse Henderson, Marc Bamuthi Joseph and DJ Reborn.

Throughout the virtual event, guests will deliver poems and performances dedicated to the memory of those who have lost their lives due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Although “Let’s Stay (In) Together” will be livestreamed for free, music enthusiasts will be encouraged to make donations for the Apollo Theatre’s ongoing non-profit campaign.

Proceeds raised by the benefit will support the institution’s future, while a portion of funds will be allocated for micro grants to support local merchants and small businesses in the 125th Street neighbourhood of New York City.

Ahead of “Let’s Stay (In) Together,” music lovers will have the opportunity to enjoy an Apollo-dedicated Instagram Live Club Quarantine dance party with DJ D-Nice this Monday, June 1.

This event will kick off the Apollo Theatre’s month-long celebration of Black Music Month, during which the institution will share never before-seen photographs and video from the Apollo Theatre Archives, as well as special conversations with Apollo artists.



