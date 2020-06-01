Rover, the show dog with a string of trophies

When Bryant Tan and his wife bought a two-month-old locally-bred Rottweiler, they only wanted him as a pet to fill the void that Evo had left in their hearts.

Evo was their first ever Rottie, who passed away at just six years old from cancer, possibly due to the commercial pet food he was fed.

So when it came to Rover, Bryant and his wife, now armed with a Certificate of Canine Nutrition, fed him only human-grade, nutritionally-balanced food for dogs, which they cooked themselves.

They documented their journey with Rover on social media, eventually catching the eye of the dog’s breeder, who persuaded them to “show” Rover as he displayed signs of a champion in the making.

The breeder wasn’t wrong. Despite both Bryant and Rover being first-timers in the ring, a South Korean judge handed the beautiful Rottie the title of Best Male Puppy in Show in the Rottweiler Speciality Show held by The Rottweiler Club of Malaysia.

There was no stopping them now.

“We continued showing Rover in many shows, and despite his critics and non-world class lineage/bloodline, he managed to outperform many others of his age,” Bryant says.

By the age of one, Rover had become Malaysian Junior Champion, and soon after was handed the title Malaysian Champion.

“The proudest moment of his show ring journey was winning the Best In Show Award in a Rottweiler Speciality Show, judged by an international panel of judges.

Rover’s achieved many titles and trophies throughout his three years of showing:

Best Male Puppy in Show

Best Male Intermediate in Show

Best Malaysia Bred in Show

Best Male in Show

Best in Show Speciality (BISS)

Malaysia Junior Champion

Malaysia Champion

“It’s not easy grooming a show dog from puppyhood to champion. We spent a lot of time training him with various exercises to stimulate not only his body muscles, but also his brain.”

Rover gamely did his part in daily uphill and downhill training sessions, weekly swimming sessions and regular obedience training. “Not to forget his daily meals of fresh and healthy food,” Bryant says.

Rover is three and a half years old now and happily retired from the show ring. He spends his days chilling most of the time, just fooling around with his two adopted brothers.

“We want to educate the public that the Rottweiler breed is not a mindless killing machine that attacks people for no reason. Instead Rottweilers are gentle giants that are very smart and obedient – if they have the right owner and training,” Bryant says.

