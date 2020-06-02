Chinese-style onion omelette: Going back to basics

If you’ve had one of those days when you’ve been racing against the clock all day and suddenly find yourself hungry like a wolf with nothing to eat, an extremely easy but hugely satisfying meal you can ruffle up in no time is an omelette.

It continues to be a staple in many homes and even in fancy Chinese restaurants where you can always spot an omelette as part of their elaborate menu.

So here goes…

Ingredients

2 eggs, beaten

2 small red onions, or 1 big one, sliced

1 tablespoon cooking oil

Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions

Heat the oil in a frying pan.

Throw in the onion with a pinch of salt and fry till it’s soft and translucent.

Add the beaten egg with a little pepper and fry.

Flip the omelette over when one side is cooked.

It’s ready to serve.

This recipe can also be found here.

Trying to influence your cravings since 2005, Kar Yeong was Guest Judge on Versus 1001 Rasa Baba’s 2018, R.AGE Food Fight Judge 2015 and NTV7 Foodie Blogger 2014. To read more about Kar Yeong’s food journeys, visit his blog at KYspeaks.com.



